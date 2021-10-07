Terrorists Planning Staged 'Chemical Attack' in Syria, Russian Military Says

Terrorists in Syria are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in and around the settlements of Kansafra and Kdura in a bid to frame government troops, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, announced on Thursday.According to the Rear Admiral, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack with the help of the White Helmets and local media to film the event to accuse the Syrian government forces of using poisonous substances against civilians.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other nations.
The military added that for a month they have received information from various sources about the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham* terrorist group preparing attacks using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.
