https://sputniknews.com/20211007/terrorists-carry-out-11-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-zone---russian-reconciliation-center-1089727619.html
Terrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
Terrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 11 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Eleven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (6 attacks), Aleppo (4) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 3.Rear Adm. Kulit said that in the province of Idlib, a Syrian serviceman was killed as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Terrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

02:40 GMT 07.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 11 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Eleven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (6 attacks), Aleppo (4) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.
He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 3.
Rear Adm. Kulit said that in the province of Idlib, a Syrian serviceman was killed as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.
Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
