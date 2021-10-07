https://sputniknews.com/20211007/taliban-say-met-with-officials-from-eu-canada-uk-us-in-doha-1089752558.html

Taliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

KABUL (Sputnik) - Taliban* spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha," Shaheen tweeted.The Taliban official added that the participants expressed their readiness to continue to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.The spokesman mentioned that global isolation that Afghanistan experienced in the past turned out to be a failure. Shaheen also noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia

See you in the ice then perhaps soon there will be nothing to give. Maybe nothing to even sustain themselves. 0

