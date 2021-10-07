https://sputniknews.com/20211007/taliban-say-met-with-officials-from-eu-canada-uk-us-in-doha-1089752558.html
Taliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
KABUL (Sputnik) - Taliban* spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T21:36+0000
2021-10-07T21:36+0000
2021-10-07T21:36+0000
afghanistan
humanitarian aid
ambassadors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659010_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba00a5d71759c11b867a987b6c2e9f65.jpg
"Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha," Shaheen tweeted.The Taliban official added that the participants expressed their readiness to continue to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.The spokesman mentioned that global isolation that Afghanistan experienced in the past turned out to be a failure. Shaheen also noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
See you in the ice
then perhaps soon there will be nothing to give. Maybe nothing to even sustain themselves.
0
Alexandre Mohamed
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
2
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659010_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27573127e4ebf065717114c60f943a47.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, humanitarian aid, ambassadors
Taliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
KABUL (Sputnik) - Taliban* spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and that the parties confirmed their commitment to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid.
"Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha," Shaheen tweeted.
The Taliban official added that the participants expressed their readiness to continue to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
"I told them IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] is a reality and we are ready to engage with the International Community and resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction," Shaheen said.
The spokesman mentioned that global isolation that Afghanistan experienced in the past turned out to be a failure. Shaheen also noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid
before winter.
In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country
and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia