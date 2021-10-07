https://sputniknews.com/20211007/strong-62-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-tokyo-1089743034.html

Strong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 80 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday.According to AP, officials have announced that there is no tsunami danger.The country's Meteorological Agency said that the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture at a depth of 80 kilometers, east of Tokyo.Several bullet train lines have been halted due to the disaster, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.The broadcaster also added that the government has set up an emergency response task force.Several hundred homes in Tokyo were left without power in the aftermath of the quake, according to AFP.

