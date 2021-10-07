Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya Research Center will begin clinical trials of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine at the end of 2022, Director... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
russia
vaccine
covid-19
A hybrid vaccine against rotaviruses was taken as the basis for the future drug. In parallel, research is underway to develop a vaccine effective against various variants of the coronavirus.Other Russian research centers, namely Vector, are also developing a combined vaccine against influenza and COVID-19.
russia, vaccine, covid-19

Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022

08:22 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya Research Center will begin clinical trials of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine at the end of 2022, Director Alexander Gintsburg said on Thursday.
A hybrid vaccine against rotaviruses was taken as the basis for the future drug. In parallel, research is underway to develop a vaccine effective against various variants of the coronavirus.
"The technological platform for this has already been created, but clinical trials have not yet begun. If everything goes well with this platform, this technology works, then we will move on to a more complex option - combining influenza hemagglutinin antigens and, accordingly, coronavirus S-proteins in one vaccine. The clinical trials of the new drug will begin at the end of next year," Gintsburg told the Izvestia newspaper.
Other Russian research centers, namely Vector, are also developing a combined vaccine against influenza and COVID-19.
