Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/south-korea-authorizes-drug-delivery-to-north-1089734445.html
South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North
South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T09:24+0000
2021-10-07T09:24+0000
south korea
asia & pacific
drug
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/10/1079641052_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_1b79ae9d46b9f801e2003fa71436c9f0.jpg
"The unification ministry approved civilian organizations' three requests to ship humanitarian materials into the North," the statement read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.It is reported that in addition to two applications approved in late July, the ministry approved three applications to ship medical assistance to the northern neighbour on October 6.Last month, South Korea unveiled plans to allocate up to $8.5 million for civilian organizations to aid projects for North Korean people.The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said that it is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible signal that the country — which claims to be free of the coronavirus — is easing tough pandemic border closures to let aid in.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/10/1079641052_135:0:2642:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_be40f69616b0a9b7ff2d4d2f8cb96ee9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, asia & pacific, drug, dprk

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

09:24 GMT 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rick BowmerA glass flask filled with pills in a state crime lab in Utah
A glass flask filled with pills in a state crime lab in Utah - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.
"The unification ministry approved civilian organizations' three requests to ship humanitarian materials into the North," the statement read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
It is reported that in addition to two applications approved in late July, the ministry approved three applications to ship medical assistance to the northern neighbour on October 6.
Last month, South Korea unveiled plans to allocate up to $8.5 million for civilian organizations to aid projects for North Korean people.
The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said that it is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible signal that the country — which claims to be free of the coronavirus — is easing tough pandemic border closures to let aid in.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:24 GMTSouth Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North
09:00 GMTManager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance
08:25 GMTUnvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
08:24 GMTChina Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'
08:22 GMTSputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
08:20 GMT‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
08:06 GMTSituation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
07:51 GMTLa Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
07:09 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit
07:09 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Crash By Almost 15%, Below $1,110 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Trading Data Shows
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism - Experts
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports