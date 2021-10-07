https://sputniknews.com/20211007/south-korea-authorizes-drug-delivery-to-north-1089734445.html

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T09:24+0000

2021-10-07T09:24+0000

2021-10-07T09:24+0000

south korea

asia & pacific

drug

dprk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/10/1079641052_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_1b79ae9d46b9f801e2003fa71436c9f0.jpg

"The unification ministry approved civilian organizations' three requests to ship humanitarian materials into the North," the statement read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.It is reported that in addition to two applications approved in late July, the ministry approved three applications to ship medical assistance to the northern neighbour on October 6.Last month, South Korea unveiled plans to allocate up to $8.5 million for civilian organizations to aid projects for North Korean people.The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said that it is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible signal that the country — which claims to be free of the coronavirus — is easing tough pandemic border closures to let aid in.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, asia & pacific, drug, dprk