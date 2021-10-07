https://sputniknews.com/20211007/situation-in-kabul-on-the-20th-anniversary-of-the-us-led-invasion-of-afghanistan--1089729171.html

Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan

Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan

The Taliban* took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO troops completed their evacuation by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T08:06+0000

2021-10-07T08:06+0000

2021-10-07T08:06+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_0:305:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b50df18cdb80385e4cad4d888402018.jpg

Live from Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the United States-led military offensive 'Operation Enduring Freedom', which was followed by 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan.The operation launched by former US president George W. Bush began in response to the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.US-led forces overthrew the Kabul-based Taliban government, which had been in control of large parts of the country since 1996.​In April 2021, US President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of US troops from the country, pursuant to an agreement struck between former president Donald Trump and the Taliban earlier.The US and coalition forces officially finished their withdrawal on 31 August.The Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan in early September and formed a new cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live from Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan Live from Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan 2021-10-07T08:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan, видео