Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan

Live from Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the United States-led military offensive 'Operation Enduring Freedom', which was followed by 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan.The operation launched by former US president George W. Bush began in response to the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.US-led forces overthrew the Kabul-based Taliban government, which had been in control of large parts of the country since 1996.In April 2021, US President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of US troops from the country, pursuant to an agreement struck between former president Donald Trump and the Taliban earlier.The US and coalition forces officially finished their withdrawal on 31 August.The Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan in early September and formed a new cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live from Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan
The Taliban* took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO troops completed their evacuation by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country.
