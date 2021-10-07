Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/sending-vaccines-to-africa-gives-better-protection-than-third-dose-norwegian-immunologist-says-1089730470.html
Sending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
Sending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
According to Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo, two doses grant patients a good and lasting immunological memory response that provides protection... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T06:06+0000
2021-10-07T06:06+0000
news
europe
africa
norway
vaccination
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089076643_0:254:3072:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_807223f370bb5405acaaf06921f1a150.jpg
As Norwegian authorities have recommended administering everyone over the age of 65 a third dose of the COVID vaccine, referred to as “refresher”, Immunologist Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo countered that healthy Norwegians don't need a third dose. Instead, she argued, it would be more preventive against serious illness to send the spare vaccine doses to Africa.According to the researcher, raising the vaccine's availability worldwide is more beneficial than giving booster shots to the local population. Grødeland emphasised that while the most vulnerable and the risk groups including the very oldest will benefit from a third dose, for the rest of society it is “bad news”.According to her, the purpose of the vaccine is to generate immunological memory based on antibodies and T-cells. After two doses, patients get a good and lasting memory response that protects them despite the fact that the antibody levels go down, she suggested.The Norwegian Institute of Public Health vaccine manager Geir Bukholm admitted that it is difficult to identify who needs a booster dose and who doesn't. According to him, age is not necessarily the most accurate yardstick.“We know that there are very many healthy over-65-year-olds who may not have this acute need for a booster dose, but it is difficult to identify them,” Bukholm told NRK.The international organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) emphasised the urgency of giving the entire world's population the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.“I believe this is about global solidarity, and that we all use the same vaccine pot. The WHO has been clear that rich countries should wait with booster doses until the end of the year, and it is important to listen to them,” doctor Elin Hoffmann Dahl of Doctors Without Borders said.Norway has committed to redistributing 5 million doses worldwide by the end of 2021, and the organisation believes it is a “paradox” that Oslo has recommended domestic booster shots ahead of fulfilling this promise.So far, Norway has administered two shots to 68.1 percent of its 5.3-million-strong population. By contrast, Chad and Benin have a vaccination rate of 0.2 percent.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/norways-post-covid-19-re-opening-turns-life-threatening-amid-drunken-street-fights-1089434871.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089076643_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c6456b63c568f760c1d28104cb61c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, africa, norway, vaccination, scandinavia, covid-19

Sending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says

06:06 GMT 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PHILL MAGAKOEA healthcare worker administers a SINOVAC Covid-19 vaccine on a minor during the Numolux/SINOVAC Pae
A healthcare worker administers a SINOVAC Covid-19 vaccine on a minor during the Numolux/SINOVAC Pae - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PHILL MAGAKOE
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
According to Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo, two doses grant patients a good and lasting immunological memory response that provides protection to them, despite the fact that the antibody levels go down over time.
As Norwegian authorities have recommended administering everyone over the age of 65 a third dose of the COVID vaccine, referred to as “refresher”, Immunologist Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo countered that healthy Norwegians don't need a third dose. Instead, she argued, it would be more preventive against serious illness to send the spare vaccine doses to Africa.
According to the researcher, raising the vaccine's availability worldwide is more beneficial than giving booster shots to the local population.
“The more doses you have available for use in Africa, the more you will reduce the likelihood of mutations occurring that may come back to us. In addition, you get a more ethical and fair distribution of vaccines”, Grødeland told national broadcaster NRK.
Grødeland emphasised that while the most vulnerable and the risk groups including the very oldest will benefit from a third dose, for the rest of society it is “bad news”.
According to her, the purpose of the vaccine is to generate immunological memory based on antibodies and T-cells. After two doses, patients get a good and lasting memory response that protects them despite the fact that the antibody levels go down, she suggested.
“You reach a level where enough is enough, and if you end up over, you have passed the level where you don't actually need further protection”, she said.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health vaccine manager Geir Bukholm admitted that it is difficult to identify who needs a booster dose and who doesn't. According to him, age is not necessarily the most accurate yardstick.
“We know that there are very many healthy over-65-year-olds who may not have this acute need for a booster dose, but it is difficult to identify them,” Bukholm told NRK.
The international organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) emphasised the urgency of giving the entire world's population the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I believe this is about global solidarity, and that we all use the same vaccine pot. The WHO has been clear that rich countries should wait with booster doses until the end of the year, and it is important to listen to them,” doctor Elin Hoffmann Dahl of Doctors Without Borders said.
Norway has committed to redistributing 5 million doses worldwide by the end of 2021, and the organisation believes it is a “paradox” that Oslo has recommended domestic booster shots ahead of fulfilling this promise.
Alcohol drink - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Norway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights
27 September, 05:25 GMT
So far, Norway has administered two shots to 68.1 percent of its 5.3-million-strong population. By contrast, Chad and Benin have a vaccination rate of 0.2 percent.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official
02:50 GMTGas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert
02:43 GMTUS Court Agrees to Accept Russian Banker Tinkov's Payment as Retribution to IRS - Document
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:30 GMTHackers Behind SolarWinds Tried to Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports
02:00 GMTMissouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
01:57 GMTTrump Chides McConnell, Accuses GOP Leader of 'Folding' to Democrats in Debt Ceiling Debacle
01:43 GMTICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge