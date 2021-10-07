https://sputniknews.com/20211007/sending-vaccines-to-africa-gives-better-protection-than-third-dose-norwegian-immunologist-says-1089730470.html

Sending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says

Sending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says

According to Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo, two doses grant patients a good and lasting immunological memory response that provides protection... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T06:06+0000

2021-10-07T06:06+0000

2021-10-07T06:06+0000

news

europe

africa

norway

vaccination

scandinavia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089076643_0:254:3072:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_807223f370bb5405acaaf06921f1a150.jpg

As Norwegian authorities have recommended administering everyone over the age of 65 a third dose of the COVID vaccine, referred to as “refresher”, Immunologist Gunnveig Grødeland of the University of Oslo countered that healthy Norwegians don't need a third dose. Instead, she argued, it would be more preventive against serious illness to send the spare vaccine doses to Africa.According to the researcher, raising the vaccine's availability worldwide is more beneficial than giving booster shots to the local population. Grødeland emphasised that while the most vulnerable and the risk groups including the very oldest will benefit from a third dose, for the rest of society it is “bad news”.According to her, the purpose of the vaccine is to generate immunological memory based on antibodies and T-cells. After two doses, patients get a good and lasting memory response that protects them despite the fact that the antibody levels go down, she suggested.The Norwegian Institute of Public Health vaccine manager Geir Bukholm admitted that it is difficult to identify who needs a booster dose and who doesn't. According to him, age is not necessarily the most accurate yardstick.“We know that there are very many healthy over-65-year-olds who may not have this acute need for a booster dose, but it is difficult to identify them,” Bukholm told NRK.The international organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) emphasised the urgency of giving the entire world's population the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.“I believe this is about global solidarity, and that we all use the same vaccine pot. The WHO has been clear that rich countries should wait with booster doses until the end of the year, and it is important to listen to them,” doctor Elin Hoffmann Dahl of Doctors Without Borders said.Norway has committed to redistributing 5 million doses worldwide by the end of 2021, and the organisation believes it is a “paradox” that Oslo has recommended domestic booster shots ahead of fulfilling this promise.So far, Norway has administered two shots to 68.1 percent of its 5.3-million-strong population. By contrast, Chad and Benin have a vaccination rate of 0.2 percent.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/norways-post-covid-19-re-opening-turns-life-threatening-amid-drunken-street-fights-1089434871.html

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, africa, norway, vaccination, scandinavia, covid-19