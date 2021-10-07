Registration was successful!
REC Names 5 Companies to Host Tasting Pavilions in China, UAE, Egypt
REC Names 5 Companies to Host Tasting Pavilions in China, UAE, Egypt
10:28 GMT 07.10.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankRussian Export Centre during Innoprom-2021 conference in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Moscow (Sputnik) – The Expert Commission of the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) has shortlisted another five companies to exhibit their products in tasting pavilions in China, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.
The committee for selecting organisations to exhibit their products at REC pavilions abroad considered six applications from five companies, including one for a pavilion in China, three – for a pavilion in the United Arab Emirates, and two – for a pavilion in Egypt, which is about to open. Applications came from manufacturers of instant food, nut butter and blends, drinking water, confectionery and wellness products.
The Expert Committee's review proceeded to approve the placement of products in the pavilions made by Unitron Prom OOO, Melas Russia LLC, Gurmarka Ltd, United Confectioners (UNICONF) Ltd, and Baikal Aqua LLC Trading Company.
Unitron Prom OOO will exhibit its nuts and peanut butter at a pavilion in Dubai, and Melas Russia LLC will present healthy food products as well. Gurmarka Ltd will send instant mashed potatoes to a pavilion in Shanghai, while United Confectioners Ltd will place confectionery products in a pavilion in New Cairo. Baikal Aqua LLC Trading Company will display bottled water in two pavilions at once – in Dubai and New Cairo.

“Displaying food products in REC pavilions is one of the most sought-after support tools among producers. This is primarily due to the sites' infrastructure, which promotes our companies in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. Showcasing products in a pavilion gives a company a good opportunity to introduce its products to potential buyers and expand its presence in foreign markets. Each of the pavilions has a potential customer-buyer base, including distributors, representatives of retail chains and the HoReCa sector, with trading companies supplying both domestic and third-country markets,” said Alexey Solodov, Vice President of REC.

***
Russian Export Centre (REC, part of VEB.RF) JSC is a state export support institution that consolidates a group of companies providing Russian exporters with a wide range of financial and non-financial support measures. The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC), Roseximbank JSC and REC Export School are integrated into the REC Group, thus ensuring that the product package meets the needs of exporters of various profiles at all stages of the export cycle – starting from the idea to securing payment for exported goods and services.
The Russian Export Centre JSC implements a programme to set up permanent tasting and demonstration pavilions of Russian food products in foreign countries. Following is a list of countries with permanent demonstration and tasting pavilions for agricultural products:
· People's Republic of China, Shanghai
· United Arab Emirates, Dubai
· Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City
· Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo (New Cairo)
Key advantages for Russian companies placing products in pavilions:
· free-to-use pavilion infrastructure (space, equipment, pavilion maintenance, stands, and other equipment);
· REC's assistance in the promotion and marketing support of the pavilions;
· REC's assistance in seeking potential product buyers;
· REC's assistance with promo-actions within the pavilion.
More information can be found here.
