Rashida Tlaib Admits to Wearing Mask Due to 'Republican Tracker' Watching - Video

Earlier in August, Tlaib was also seen enjoying herself while wearing no face mask at a large indoor gathering. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

US Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has recently been caught on camera at a community event in Detroit, saying that she was wearing a mask simply in order to not being caught without one.According to The Washington Free Beacon, after doing an event with Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge on Monday, Tlaib conversed with a non-masked attendee who at first thought she'd reprimanded him for being the only person there not wearing a mask."No, no, no—I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here," Tlaib said, pointing vaguely in the direction she was being filmed from.Tlaib did not return a request for comment, the media outlet adds.In August, Tlaib was also spotted a large indoor gathering, a wedding, with no face mask on.A video showing her partying at that wedding in Dearborn, Michigan emerged shortly after Tlaib slammed Republican Senator Rand Paul for urging people in the US to resist new CDC guidelines.

