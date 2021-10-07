Pfizer Applies to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization For Children Ages 5 to 11

Pfizer Inc have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.The FDA has warned that once Pfizer's request is made, the process could still take "a few weeks" until the first shots can actually be administered. The agency said last week it had scheduled a meeting of its advisory committee to review the data on 26 October. The latter will have to give its opinion before the authorisation is then officially granted. Pfizer / BioNTech has conducted clinical trials on more than 2,000 children aged 5 to 11. The companies indicated by presenting these results that the vaccine was well tolerated in these children, and elicited a "robust" immune response, "comparable" to that observed in 16 to 25 year-olds.The dosage has been adjusted to 10 micrograms per injection, compared to 30 micrograms for the older groups. For the moment in the United States, Pfizer is fully authorised for those aged 16 years and over, and authorised in urgent cases for 12-15 year-olds.
