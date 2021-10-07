Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/pentagon-says-no-recent-unsafe-interactions-between-us-iranian-vessels-in-persian-gulf-1089747327.html
Pentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf
Pentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf
The statement delivered by US Navy Central Command Public Affairs Officer Tim Hawkins contradicts recent Iranian media reports regarding Iranian vessels... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T16:36+0000
2021-10-07T16:40+0000
persian gulf
us
iran
navy
interactions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850435_0:1:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_920488b4e1efcc883d2db6065e39c207.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 7 (Sputnik) - There have been no unsafe interactions recently between US and Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, US Navy Central Command Public Affairs Officer Tim Hawkins said on Thursday.The statement contradicts most recent Iranian media reports that Iranian vessels pursued US speedboats in the Persian Gulf. The reports contain footage that purportedly shows Iranian vessels chasing boats flying US flags.A return to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), remains a central issue in the US-Iran relationship. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that there is little time remaining to negotiate a return given Iran’s progress in its nuclear program.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/us-navy-says-bahrain-has-agreed-to-join-its-new-drone-and-ai-powered-persian-gulf-task-force-1089444657.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850435_453:0:3184:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a4ad902840b6286caf13ce0a6e382c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
persian gulf, us, iran, navy, interactions

Pentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf

16:36 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 07.10.2021)
© AP Photo / U.S. NavyIn an April 2, 2021, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts in front of the U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf
In an April 2, 2021, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts in front of the U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / U.S. Navy
Subscribe
The statement delivered by US Navy Central Command Public Affairs Officer Tim Hawkins contradicts recent Iranian media reports regarding Iranian vessels allegedly pursuing US speedboats in the Persian Gulf.
WASHINGTON, October 7 (Sputnik) - There have been no unsafe interactions recently between US and Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, US Navy Central Command Public Affairs Officer Tim Hawkins said on Thursday.
"There have been no recent unsafe or unprofessional interactions involving Iranian and US Navy vessels in the Arabian Gulf," Hawkins said.
The statement contradicts most recent Iranian media reports that Iranian vessels pursued US speedboats in the Persian Gulf. The reports contain footage that purportedly shows Iranian vessels chasing boats flying US flags.
NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Sept. 23, 2021) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces, center right, along with Major Gen. Ala Abdulla Seyadi, commander of the Bahrain Coast Guard, center left; and Rear Adm - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
US Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
27 September, 11:03 GMT
A return to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), remains a central issue in the US-Iran relationship. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that there is little time remaining to negotiate a return given Iran’s progress in its nuclear program.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:54 GMTIran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister
16:36 GMTPentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf
16:27 GMTUnsolved: As Team Name Zodiac Killer, How Many Other Serial Killers Remain Unidentified?
16:23 GMTTaliban Urge Int'l Community Not to Use Aid to Afghanistan to Exert Pressure
15:41 GMTWinter is Coming: Why Nord Stream 2’s Naysayers Can Still Shoot Europe in the Foot to Stop Pipeline
15:33 GMTIndia's Ruling BJP Shuffles National Executive Ahead of Polls, Drops Senior Figures for New Blood
15:32 GMTArizona Senator Petitions ‘50-State Audit,' Decertification of ‘Inaccurate’ 2020 Election Results
15:32 GMT'Special Talent': Twitter Goes Wild as 17-Year-Old Gavi Becomes Youngest Spanish Debutant in History
15:24 GMTUS Soldiers Secretly Stationed in Taiwan Trained Troops to Defend Against China, Reports Say
15:20 GMTGreenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland
15:18 GMTKey Witness for Prosecution in Case Against Assange Arrested in Iceland - Reports
14:51 GMTPandora Leak Will Aid Czech 'Pirates', Says Dutch Ally as he Calls for Pan-EU Voting System
14:35 GMTWHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
14:32 GMTLeader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Extension to Avoid Default
14:22 GMTWhistleblower to Face Select Committee Seeking 'Internal Info' on Facebook's 'Role' in Capitol Riot
13:56 GMTStrong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo, At Least 5 People Injured
13:51 GMTJust Cool It: EU Commission Tells UK to Drop 'Political Rhetoric' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
13:41 GMTIndia Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
13:38 GMTRashida Tlaib Admits to Wearing Mask Due to 'Republican Tracker' Watching - Video
13:33 GMTOver 20 Exporters to Meet Partners at REC's Business Mission for Agribusiness Companies in EU