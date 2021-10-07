https://sputniknews.com/20211007/pentagon-says-no-recent-unsafe-interactions-between-us-iranian-vessels-in-persian-gulf-1089747327.html

Pentagon Says No Recent Unsafe Interactions Between US, Iranian Vessels in Persian Gulf

WASHINGTON, October 7 (Sputnik) - There have been no unsafe interactions recently between US and Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, US Navy Central Command Public Affairs Officer Tim Hawkins said on Thursday.The statement contradicts most recent Iranian media reports that Iranian vessels pursued US speedboats in the Persian Gulf. The reports contain footage that purportedly shows Iranian vessels chasing boats flying US flags.A return to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), remains a central issue in the US-Iran relationship. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that there is little time remaining to negotiate a return given Iran’s progress in its nuclear program.

