Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.Last year, it was received by the American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakably poetic voice."According to the will of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), the prize in this area should be awarded to the author of "the best literary work of an idealistic orientation."In November 2018, the Academy, together with the Nobel Foundation, decided to create a new Nobel Committee on Literature, which began working on February 1 of the following year.
The Nobel Prize Ceremony will be held on 10 December online. The laureates will receive medals and diplomas at home - through the Swedish embassies in different countries.
"The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize said.
BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j
