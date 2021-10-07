Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/nobel-prize-in-literature-awarded-to-tanzanian-novelist-abdulrazak-gurnah-1089738609.html
Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
The Nobel Prize Ceremony will be held on 10 December online. The laureates will receive medals and diplomas at home - through the Swedish embassies in...
2021-10-07T11:08+0000
2021-10-07T11:29+0000
nobel prize
world
literature
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089739047_0:24:1200:699_1920x0_80_0_0_ec61162fc9b148b2f178527aa7561f73.jpg
The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.Last year, it was received by the American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakably poetic voice."According to the will of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), the prize in this area should be awarded to the author of "the best literary work of an idealistic orientation."In November 2018, the Academy, together with the Nobel Foundation, decided to create a new Nobel Committee on Literature, which began working on February 1 of the following year.
Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

11:08 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 07.10.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / PalFest / Abulrazak GurnahAbulrazak Gurnah
Abulrazak Gurnah - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / PalFest / Abulrazak Gurnah
Being updated
The Nobel Prize Ceremony will be held on 10 December online. The laureates will receive medals and diplomas at home - through the Swedish embassies in different countries.
The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.
"The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize said.
Last year, it was received by the American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakably poetic voice."
According to the will of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), the prize in this area should be awarded to the author of "the best literary work of an idealistic orientation."
In November 2018, the Academy, together with the Nobel Foundation, decided to create a new Nobel Committee on Literature, which began working on February 1 of the following year.
Popular comments
