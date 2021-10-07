https://sputniknews.com/20211007/nobel-prize-in-literature-awarded-to-tanzanian-novelist-abdulrazak-gurnah-1089738609.html

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize Ceremony will be held on 10 December online. The laureates will receive medals and diplomas at home - through the Swedish embassies in... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T11:08+0000

2021-10-07T11:08+0000

2021-10-07T11:29+0000

nobel prize

world

literature

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089739047_0:24:1200:699_1920x0_80_0_0_ec61162fc9b148b2f178527aa7561f73.jpg

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.Last year, it was received by the American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakably poetic voice."According to the will of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), the prize in this area should be awarded to the author of "the best literary work of an idealistic orientation."In November 2018, the Academy, together with the Nobel Foundation, decided to create a new Nobel Committee on Literature, which began working on February 1 of the following year.

daniel2221920 I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nobel prize, world, literature