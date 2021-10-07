https://sputniknews.com/20211007/musk-says-tesla-moving-headquarters-to-texas-1089754723.html

Musk Says Tesla Moving Headquarters to Texas

Musk Says Tesla Moving Headquarters to Texas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla founder Elon Musk said they are moving the company's headquarters from the US state of California to Texas because there is more... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T23:14+0000

2021-10-07T23:14+0000

2021-10-07T23:14+0000

business

tech

texas

california

elon musk

headquarters

tech giants

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de2a1c2ca0668e353bc872c91163e119.jpg

"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk said on Thursday during a shareholder meeting.Musk, who is also the founder of SpaceX, conducts test launches of his prototype Starship rocket in the Texas city of Boca Chica, which he has dubbed Starbase.Musk also said Tesla will continue to expand activities in California.Musk himself, after a spat with the California authorities, already moved to a suburb of Austin from Los Angeles, where he lived for more than 20 years.Tesla isn't the first major company to move from California to Texas. In 2020, tech giants such as Oracle and Hewlett Packard swapped the Golden State for the Lone Star State.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, tech, texas, california, elon musk, headquarters, tech giants, tesla