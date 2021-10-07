https://sputniknews.com/20211007/most-dangerous-sex-position-that-could-leave-penis-looking-like-aubergine-revealed-by-doctor-1089748215.html

'Most Dangerous' Sex Position That Could Leave Penis 'Looking Like Aubergine' Revealed by Doctor

The kind of injury mentioned by Dr. Raj involves a tear in “the rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

Dr. Karan Raj, a surgeon from the United Kingdom, has recently delivered a warning – both serious and humorous – about a particular sex position that might result in a painful injury for the male.Sharing his insight via a TikTok video, Raj said that the “reverse cowgirl” is “the most dangerous snu-snu position according to science,” and is allegedly “the cause of 50 percent of penile fractures."Dr. Raj elaborated further that a penile fracture is actually a tear in the tunica albuginea, “a rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an erection."

