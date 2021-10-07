Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/most-dangerous-sex-position-that-could-leave-penis-looking-like-aubergine-revealed-by-doctor-1089748215.html
'Most Dangerous' Sex Position That Could Leave Penis 'Looking Like Aubergine' Revealed by Doctor
'Most Dangerous' Sex Position That Could Leave Penis 'Looking Like Aubergine' Revealed by Doctor
The kind of injury mentioned by Dr. Raj involves a tear in “the rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T18:41+0000
2021-10-07T18:41+0000
sex
position
warning
injury
penis
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6e43b98a77c2a133d2651f9e66bb0b.jpg
Dr. Karan Raj, a surgeon from the United Kingdom, has recently delivered a warning – both serious and humorous – about a particular sex position that might result in a painful injury for the male.Sharing his insight via a TikTok video, Raj said that the “reverse cowgirl” is “the most dangerous snu-snu position according to science,” and is allegedly “the cause of 50 percent of penile fractures."Dr. Raj elaborated further that a penile fracture is actually a tear in the tunica albuginea, “a rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an erection."
sex, position, warning, injury, penis

'Most Dangerous' Sex Position That Could Leave Penis 'Looking Like Aubergine' Revealed by Doctor

18:41 GMT 07.10.2021
The kind of injury mentioned by Dr. Raj involves a tear in “the rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an erection."
Dr. Karan Raj, a surgeon from the United Kingdom, has recently delivered a warning – both serious and humorous – about a particular sex position that might result in a painful injury for the male.
Sharing his insight via a TikTok video, Raj said that the “reverse cowgirl” is “the most dangerous snu-snu position according to science,” and is allegedly “the cause of 50 percent of penile fractures."
"If there is any erratic thrusting or if the movements of the two parties are not in sync, it could lead to the male jabberwocky slipping out and be crushed by the female pubic bone," he said, pointing out that penises can break despite being boneless.
Dr. Raj elaborated further that a penile fracture is actually a tear in the tunica albuginea, “a rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an erection."
"You've been warned," he said, adding that "overenthusiastic" sex might leave one’s penis "looking like an aubergine."
