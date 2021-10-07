Man Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives

A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday morning, landed on a parked BMW — and miraculously survived, according to media reports citing officials and a witness.Disturbing footage shared online by a bystander shows the man agonizing on the floor next to the vehicle moments after the fall. The collapsed BMW with shattered windows was also captured.Warning: the following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilitiesA witness told the Daily Voice that the man landed with a very loud noise and was screaming for help.The man was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to city officials.Police said the incident did not involve any suspicious activity but they are still investigating, according to Wallace-Scalcione.
Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione reportedly described the incident as an attempted suicide and did not disclose the 31-year-old man’s identity.
I cannot believe I witnessed this man fall from a building and land on top of a car😵💫 still traumatized! Praying for him & YES I CALLED THE COPS BEFORE RECORDING pic.twitter.com/cFKrqCIO2m