International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/man-reportedly-falls-nine-stories-from-jersey-city-nj-building--and-survives-1089754548.html
Man Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives
Man Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives
Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione reportedly described the incident as an attempted suicide and did not disclose the 31-year-old man’s... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089754502_0:92:1537:956_1920x0_80_0_0_1f157045a710768b1bd9e8a22d5296dd.jpg
A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday morning, landed on a parked BMW — and miraculously survived, according to media reports citing officials and a witness.Disturbing footage shared online by a bystander shows the man agonizing on the floor next to the vehicle moments after the fall. The collapsed BMW with shattered windows was also captured.Warning: the following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilitiesA witness told the Daily Voice that the man landed with a very loud noise and was screaming for help.The man was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to city officials.Police said the incident did not involve any suspicious activity but they are still investigating, according to Wallace-Scalcione.
bmw, new jersey, car, suicide attempt, viral

Man Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives

23:05 GMT 07.10.2021
A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ, landed on a parked BMW, according to officials and a witness.
A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ, landed on a parked BMW, according to officials and a witness. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Photo : Twitter/ christinaaa
Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione reportedly described the incident as an attempted suicide and did not disclose the 31-year-old man's identity.
A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday morning, landed on a parked BMW — and miraculously survived, according to media reports citing officials and a witness.
Disturbing footage shared online by a bystander shows the man agonizing on the floor next to the vehicle moments after the fall. The collapsed BMW with shattered windows was also captured.
Warning: the following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
A witness told the Daily Voice that the man landed with a very loud noise and was screaming for help.
"The sound was very loud," Christina Smith told the publication. "He was screaming 'help.’ I was trying to tell him to calm down and stop moving."
The man was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to city officials.
Police said the incident did not involve any suspicious activity but they are still investigating, according to Wallace-Scalcione.
