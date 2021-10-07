https://sputniknews.com/20211007/man-reportedly-falls-nine-stories-from-jersey-city-nj-building--and-survives-1089754548.html

Man Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives

Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione reportedly described the incident as an attempted suicide and did not disclose the 31-year-old man’s... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

A man jumped nine stories from a high-rise building in Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday morning, landed on a parked BMW — and miraculously survived, according to media reports citing officials and a witness.Disturbing footage shared online by a bystander shows the man agonizing on the floor next to the vehicle moments after the fall. The collapsed BMW with shattered windows was also captured.Warning: the following video is disturbing and may offend sensibilitiesA witness told the Daily Voice that the man landed with a very loud noise and was screaming for help.The man was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to city officials.Police said the incident did not involve any suspicious activity but they are still investigating, according to Wallace-Scalcione.

