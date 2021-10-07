Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal

Pakistani disaster officials announced later on Thursday that at least 15 people were killed in connection with the early morning quake, which damaged and destroyed several homes near Harnai, Pakistan. A witness based in Quetta testified to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre that she was awoken by the tremors early that morning, despite being more than 100 kilometers from the epicenter. A regional official told Urdu language outlet HUM News that several people were thought to be buried under collapsed buildings around Harnai and the town of Shahrag. Additionally, multiple government buildings have sustained damage, according to the official. Power outages were also registered in the vicinity of the shallow earthquake.
