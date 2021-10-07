Registration was successful!
BREAKING: US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled areas of southern Pakistan early Thursday morning, some 102 kilometers from the provincial capital of Quetta. The event... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T00:12+0000
2021-10-07T00:49+0000
pakistan
death toll
earthquake
Pakistani disaster officials announced later on Thursday that at least 15 people were killed in connection with the early morning quake, which damaged and destroyed several homes near Harnai, Pakistan. A witness based in Quetta testified to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre that she was awoken by the tremors early that morning, despite being more than 100 kilometers from the epicenter. A regional official told Urdu language outlet HUM News that several people were thought to be buried under collapsed buildings around Harnai and the town of Shahrag. Additionally, multiple government buildings have sustained damage, according to the official. Power outages were also registered in the vicinity of the shallow earthquake.
pakistan, death toll, earthquake

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal

00:12 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 00:49 GMT 07.10.2021)
Evan Craighead
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled areas of southern Pakistan early Thursday morning, some 102 kilometers from the provincial capital of Quetta. The event likely felt stronger than its magnitude, as it was registered as a shallow earthquake, some 10 kilometers from the surface.
Pakistani disaster officials announced later on Thursday that at least 15 people were killed in connection with the early morning quake, which damaged and destroyed several homes near Harnai, Pakistan.

"15 to 20 people have been killed so far. The death toll may increase," the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority told AFP reporters.

A witness based in Quetta testified to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre that she was awoken by the tremors early that morning, despite being more than 100 kilometers from the epicenter.
A regional official told Urdu language outlet HUM News that several people were thought to be buried under collapsed buildings around Harnai and the town of Shahrag. Additionally, multiple government buildings have sustained damage, according to the official.
Power outages were also registered in the vicinity of the shallow earthquake.
