Leader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default

Leader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spent weeks urging lawmakers to put aside their partisan differences for the sake of an agreeement on the debt limit... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

Democratic House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that an emergency agreement has been reached to extend the debt ceiling through early December to stave off economic catastrophe.

