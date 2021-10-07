Leader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spent weeks urging lawmakers to put aside their partisan differences for the sake of an agreeement on the debt limit, warning that the United States would run out of money by 18 October and default on its massive $28 trillion in federal debt if a solution to the deadlock was not found.
Democratic House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that an emergency agreement has been reached to extend the debt ceiling through early December to stave off economic catastrophe.
"I have some good news. We've reached an agreement on an extension of the debt ceiling through early [December] and its our hope that we can get this done today," Schumer said, speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday.