LIVE: Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
La Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
La Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing around 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma was closed again on Thursday morning due to the ash cloud caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has lasted two and a half weeks, the manager of Spanish airports said, as cited by AFP. This closure has been the second since the volcano erupted on 19 September.The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma began on 19 September. On the night of 29 September, lava reached the ocean and began to form a ledge. To date, lava from the volcano has affected more than a thousand buildings on the island, of which 880 have been completely destroyed, the rest partially. More than 28 kilometres of roads were damaged. In total, about 6 thousand people were forced to leave the zone, which is located directly next to the volcano and lava.
world, volcano, spain

La Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud

07:51 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 07.10.2021)
© REUTERS / MARCO TRUJILLOLava and smoke rise from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 25, 2021
Lava and smoke rise from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO TRUJILLO
Maxim Minaev
The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing around 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.
The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma was closed again on Thursday morning due to the ash cloud caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has lasted two and a half weeks, the manager of Spanish airports said, as cited by AFP.
"The airport is no longer operational at the moment," the airport operator spokesperson said, adding that it was necessary to "clean up" the runways before it could be reopened.
© REUTERS / STAFFA passenger walks at the La Palma Airport, as airlines remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 26, 2021
A passenger walks at the La Palma Airport, as airlines remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
A passenger walks at the La Palma Airport, as airlines remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 26, 2021
© REUTERS / STAFF
This closure has been the second since the volcano erupted on 19 September.
The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma began on 19 September. On the night of 29 September, lava reached the ocean and began to form a ledge.
To date, lava from the volcano has affected more than a thousand buildings on the island, of which 880 have been completely destroyed, the rest partially. More than 28 kilometres of roads were damaged. In total, about 6 thousand people were forced to leave the zone, which is located directly next to the volcano and lava.
