La Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud

La Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud

The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing around 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma was closed again on Thursday morning due to the ash cloud caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has lasted two and a half weeks, the manager of Spanish airports said, as cited by AFP. This closure has been the second since the volcano erupted on 19 September.The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma began on 19 September. On the night of 29 September, lava reached the ocean and began to form a ledge. To date, lava from the volcano has affected more than a thousand buildings on the island, of which 880 have been completely destroyed, the rest partially. More than 28 kilometres of roads were damaged. In total, about 6 thousand people were forced to leave the zone, which is located directly next to the volcano and lava.

