Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/jo-yu-ri-former-member-of-izone-wows-fans-as-she-launches-solo-career-with-glassy-1089737494.html
Jo Yu-ri, Former Member of IZ*ONE, Wows Fans as She Launches Solo Career With 'Glassy'
Jo Yu-ri, Former Member of IZ*ONE, Wows Fans as She Launches Solo Career With 'Glassy'
The former lead vocalist from the K-Pop girl-band sensation Iz*One, Jo Yu-ri, has branched out as a soloist, delighting her armies of fans who had been left... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T10:54+0000
2021-10-08T11:22+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
news
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089765825_0:20:1024:596_1920x0_80_0_0_62a59f1573c2e09f94a085eef2c66ed2.png
Like a butterfly breaking free from its chrysalis, Jo Yu-ri has seized upon the disbandment of Iz*One as an opportunity, spreading her wings and taking flight as she heads for the musical stratosphere with the release of her first solo album and music video 'Glassy' on 7 October. The title song is in the exhilarating dance-pop genre with a lively melody. Combined with the picturesque and enthralling video, the singer shows just what a talented and varied performer the 19-year-old promises to blossom into.The single album 'Glassy' comprises three songs - the title song, 'Express Moon', and a duet 'Autumn Box' with SG Wannabe Lee Seok-hoon. Meandering through a whole host of musical genres, Jo Yu-ri has taken on a new challenge and discovered her vocation as a solo-singer, wittily making a pun on her name as "Yuri" in Korean means "glass". Iz*One was formed as a result of the Mnet television show 'Produce 48' and was co-managed by Off the Record Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. The 12-strong group debuted on 29 October 2018 with their extended play 'Color*Iz' and disbanded on 29 April 2021. Despite management negotiations to try to relaunch the group, which was one of the most popular girl-bands in the K-Pop pantheon, talks came to naught and Iz*One's rehabilitation in July this year was cancelled.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089765825_58:0:967:682_1920x0_80_0_0_bb85e55c0a86fe2d8a0a861f1b67dfe2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music, news, society

Jo Yu-ri, Former Member of IZ*ONE, Wows Fans as She Launches Solo Career With 'Glassy'

10:54 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 08.10.2021)
CC BY 3.0 / 조선팔도 / Jo Yu-ri Jo Yu-ri
Jo Yu-ri - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
CC BY 3.0 / 조선팔도 / Jo Yu-ri
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The former lead vocalist from the K-Pop girl-band sensation Iz*One, Jo Yu-ri, has branched out as a soloist, delighting her armies of fans who had been left bereft by the break-up at the end of April of their favourite band.
Like a butterfly breaking free from its chrysalis, Jo Yu-ri has seized upon the disbandment of Iz*One as an opportunity, spreading her wings and taking flight as she heads for the musical stratosphere with the release of her first solo album and music video 'Glassy' on 7 October.
The title song is in the exhilarating dance-pop genre with a lively melody. Combined with the picturesque and enthralling video, the singer shows just what a talented and varied performer the 19-year-old promises to blossom into.
The single album 'Glassy' comprises three songs - the title song, 'Express Moon', and a duet 'Autumn Box' with SG Wannabe Lee Seok-hoon. Meandering through a whole host of musical genres, Jo Yu-ri has taken on a new challenge and discovered her vocation as a solo-singer, wittily making a pun on her name as "Yuri" in Korean means "glass".
Iz*One was formed as a result of the Mnet television show 'Produce 48' and was co-managed by Off the Record Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. The 12-strong group debuted on 29 October 2018 with their extended play 'Color*Iz' and disbanded on 29 April 2021.
Despite management negotiations to try to relaunch the group, which was one of the most popular girl-bands in the K-Pop pantheon, talks came to naught and Iz*One's rehabilitation in July this year was cancelled.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover
11:32 GMTIndian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
11:30 GMTPakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
11:28 GMTIndian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
11:25 GMTConfusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
11:13 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
10:47 GMTEU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal
10:45 GMTRussia’s Space Chief Warns Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Hijack Cruise Missiles Mid-Flight
10:03 GMTUp to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
09:58 GMTKremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon
09:02 GMT2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
08:56 GMTUK Gov’t Accused of 'Disgraceful Cover-Up' of 2016 Report Warning of Pandemic Response Shortcomings
08:47 GMTUK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines
08:43 GMTPart of Residential Building Collapses in Georgia’s Batumi, Reports Say
08:30 GMTFrench Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack Against EU
08:07 GMTNo Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
07:51 GMTOutrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria
07:41 GMTChina Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters