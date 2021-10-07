https://sputniknews.com/20211007/jo-yu-ri-former-member-of-izone-wows-fans-as-she-launches-solo-career-with-glassy-1089737494.html

Jo Yu-ri, Former Member of IZ*ONE, Wows Fans as She Launches Solo Career With 'Glassy'

Jo Yu-ri, Former Member of IZ*ONE, Wows Fans as She Launches Solo Career With 'Glassy'

The former lead vocalist from the K-Pop girl-band sensation Iz*One, Jo Yu-ri, has branched out as a soloist, delighting her armies of fans who had been left... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T10:54+0000

2021-10-07T10:54+0000

2021-10-08T11:22+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

news

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089765825_0:20:1024:596_1920x0_80_0_0_62a59f1573c2e09f94a085eef2c66ed2.png

Like a butterfly breaking free from its chrysalis, Jo Yu-ri has seized upon the disbandment of Iz*One as an opportunity, spreading her wings and taking flight as she heads for the musical stratosphere with the release of her first solo album and music video 'Glassy' on 7 October. The title song is in the exhilarating dance-pop genre with a lively melody. Combined with the picturesque and enthralling video, the singer shows just what a talented and varied performer the 19-year-old promises to blossom into.The single album 'Glassy' comprises three songs - the title song, 'Express Moon', and a duet 'Autumn Box' with SG Wannabe Lee Seok-hoon. Meandering through a whole host of musical genres, Jo Yu-ri has taken on a new challenge and discovered her vocation as a solo-singer, wittily making a pun on her name as "Yuri" in Korean means "glass". Iz*One was formed as a result of the Mnet television show 'Produce 48' and was co-managed by Off the Record Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. The 12-strong group debuted on 29 October 2018 with their extended play 'Color*Iz' and disbanded on 29 April 2021. Despite management negotiations to try to relaunch the group, which was one of the most popular girl-bands in the K-Pop pantheon, talks came to naught and Iz*One's rehabilitation in July this year was cancelled.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music, news, society