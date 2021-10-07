https://sputniknews.com/20211007/jazeera-plane-lands-in-turkeys-north-east-after-reports-of-bomb-on-board---reports-1089736157.html

Jazeera Plane Lands in Turkey's North-East After Reports of Bomb on Board, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Jazeera Airways plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The warning about a bomb planted inside an aircraft of Kuwait's Jazeera Airways turned out to be fake, the airline told Al Arabiya on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board.The luggage of 51 passengers on board the aircraft was inspected.

