International
Jazeera Plane Lands in Turkey's North-East After Reports of Bomb on Board, Reports Say
Jazeera Plane Lands in Turkey's North-East After Reports of Bomb on Board, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Jazeera Airways plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
The warning about a bomb planted inside an aircraft of Kuwait's Jazeera Airways turned out to be fake, the airline told Al Arabiya on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board.The luggage of 51 passengers on board the aircraft was inspected.
middle east, turkey, plane, bomb threat

Jazeera Plane Lands in Turkey's North-East After Reports of Bomb on Board, Reports Say

10:19 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 07.10.2021)
Jazeera Airways plane (File)
Jazeera Airways plane (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PRAKASH MATHEMA
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Jazeera Airways plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board.
The warning about a bomb planted inside an aircraft of Kuwait's Jazeera Airways turned out to be fake, the airline told Al Arabiya on Thursday.
"The warning about a bomb onboard turned out to be a false alarm," Jazeera Airways said.
Earlier in the day, the plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board.
The luggage of 51 passengers on board the aircraft was inspected.
