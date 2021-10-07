https://sputniknews.com/20211007/italy-boss-roberto-mancini-slams-fans-for-ugly-gianluigi-donnarumma-reception-at-san-siro-1089730743.html

Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Slams Fans for 'Ugly' Gianluigi Donnarumma Reception at San Siro

Italian Manager Roberto Mancini has hit out at fans after Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma was met by a hostile crowd for Italy's Nations League semi-final game against Spain. While Spain brought an end to Azzuri's world record 37-match winning streak, thanks to Ferran Torres' twin goals, it was the ugly behaviour of the Italian fans towards their goalkeeper Donnarumma which ultimately hogged all the headlines. The AC Milan admirers were angry with Donnarumma, who was making his first appearance at the San Siro after switching to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the summer transfer window. The 22-goalie's departure from Milan was the prime reason behind the fans' anger as they targeted him with whistles, before booing and jeering him throughout the game against Spain.Mancini didn't like what he saw, considering Donnarumma was back at AC Milan's home in Italian colours and not a PSG jersey.However, Donnarumma's hostile reception wasn't the only bad news for Mancini. With their 2-1 loss to Spain, Italy also missed out on a place in the Nations League final.On the other hand, Spain will now face the winner of the second semifinal between France or Belgium in the final.

