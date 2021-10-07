https://sputniknews.com/20211007/italy-boss-roberto-mancini-slams-fans-for-ugly-gianluigi-donnarumma-reception-at-san-siro-1089730743.html
Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Slams Fans for 'Ugly' Gianluigi Donnarumma Reception at San Siro
Italian Manager Roberto Mancini has hit out at fans after Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma was met by a hostile crowd for Italy's Nations League semi-final game against Spain. While Spain brought an end to Azzuri's world record 37-match winning streak, thanks to Ferran Torres' twin goals, it was the ugly behaviour of the Italian fans towards their goalkeeper Donnarumma which ultimately hogged all the headlines. The AC Milan admirers were angry with Donnarumma, who was making his first appearance at the San Siro after switching to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the summer transfer window. The 22-goalie's departure from Milan was the prime reason behind the fans' anger as they targeted him with whistles, before booing and jeering him throughout the game against Spain.Mancini didn't like what he saw, considering Donnarumma was back at AC Milan's home in Italian colours and not a PSG jersey.However, Donnarumma's hostile reception wasn't the only bad news for Mancini. With their 2-1 loss to Spain, Italy also missed out on a place in the Nations League final.On the other hand, Spain will now face the winner of the second semifinal between France or Belgium in the final.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is not the first player to get trolled or abused by fans in Italy. Earlier, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had to deal with online hate when he left Inter Milan for Chelsea earlier this summer. The Nerazzurri supporters even defaced his mural outside the famed San Siro Stadium.
Italian Manager Roberto Mancini has hit out
at fans after Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma was met by a hostile crowd for Italy's Nations League semi-final game against Spain.
While Spain brought an end to Azzuri's world record 37-match winning streak, thanks to Ferran Torres' twin goals, it was the ugly behaviour of the Italian fans towards their goalkeeper Donnarumma which ultimately hogged all the headlines.
The AC Milan admirers were angry with Donnarumma, who was making his first appearance at the San Siro after switching to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the summer transfer window.
The 22-goalie's departure from Milan was the prime reason behind the fans' anger as they targeted him with whistles, before booing and jeering him throughout the game against Spain.
Mancini didn't like what he saw, considering Donnarumma was back at AC Milan's home in Italian colours
and not a PSG jersey.
"It certainly won't have pleased him, just as it did not please us. Gigio did well," Mancini said after Italy's surprise defeat to Spain, which won the game 2-1. "Donnarumma played for Italy and it was not a club game." "This situation could have been put aside for one night and [he could have been] whistled [at] in a possible PSG vs Milan [match]. Italy are Italy and come above all else".
However, Donnarumma's hostile reception wasn't the only bad news for Mancini. With their 2-1 loss to Spain, Italy also missed out on a place in the Nations League final.
On the other hand, Spain will now face the winner of the second semifinal between France or Belgium in the final.