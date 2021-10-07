Registration was successful!
Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister
Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister
The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran will continue to offer comprehensive support to Lebanon. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
MOSCOW, October 7 (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to support Lebanon's economic recovery and actively participate in power plant projects in the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.The Iranian foreign minister also promised that his country will continue to offer comprehensive support to Lebanon.Tehran and Beirut enjoy friendly relations. In the past few years, Iran has been politically and financially supporting Lebanese Shiite groups, including Hezbollah.Lebanon has been faced with severe economic crisis aggravated by a fuel shortage. Iran, in turn, has been sending its oil products there.In August, Hezbollah said that it was ready to purchase mineral oils from Iran under a private deal. The first shipment was delivered to Lebanon in mid-September.
Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister

16:54 GMT 07.10.2021
In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran will continue to offer comprehensive support to Lebanon.
MOSCOW, October 7 (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to support Lebanon's economic recovery and actively participate in power plant projects in the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.
"Iran is ready to cooperate in Lebanon's developmental projects and ... have an active presence in power plant projects in Lebanon," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iran's state IRNA news agency.
The Iranian foreign minister also promised that his country will continue to offer comprehensive support to Lebanon.
Tehran and Beirut enjoy friendly relations. In the past few years, Iran has been politically and financially supporting Lebanese Shiite groups, including Hezbollah.
Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Mohammad Eslami delivers his speech as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi listens at the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Iran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization
20 September, 19:52 GMT
Lebanon has been faced with severe economic crisis aggravated by a fuel shortage. Iran, in turn, has been sending its oil products there.
In August, Hezbollah said that it was ready to purchase mineral oils from Iran under a private deal. The first shipment was delivered to Lebanon in mid-September.
