India's Ruling BJP Shuffles National Executive Ahead of Polls, Drops Senior Figures for New Blood

In a critical organisational reshuffle, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reconstituted its 80-member National Executive, dropping several senior politicians to pave the way for new faces in the party.As the apex decision-making authority, the National Executive formulates the agenda of the party.Senior leaders like Parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy, former Federal Minister Maneka Gandhi, and her parliamentarian son Varun Gandhi have been dropped along with former federal Minister Suresh Prabhu. While Swamy has been a vocal critic of the BJP government's policies on various issues, Varun Gandhi recently caused a stir by publicly demanding justice for the farmers who died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri District. Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri left as many as eight people dead on 3 October, including four farmers, when two SUVs belonging to a federal minister allegedly mowed down farmers blocking the road as part of a peaceful protest. The names of the party's top brass are on the list including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veterans like L.K.Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.Meanwhile, there's a string of prominent new inductees on the list of the party's National Executive, which sets the overall strategic direction of the party and policy development. This includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former confidante of key Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently joined the BJP. He has also been awarded a berth on the federal Cabinet. A new face in the party, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is federal minister for railways, communications, electronics, and information technology has also been included in the party's National Executive.

