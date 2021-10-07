https://sputniknews.com/20211007/india-opens-for-tourists-on-15-october-home-affairs-ministry-says-1089742832.html

India Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India will open for tourists on 15 October, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

"After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from 15 October 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from 15 November 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas. All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, the Indian government decided to issue the first 500,000 tourist visas for foreigners free of charge, which will be issued after the country opens for international flights.

