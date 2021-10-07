Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Leader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/india-opens-for-tourists-on-15-october-home-affairs-ministry-says-1089742832.html
India Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
India Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India will open for tourists on 15 October, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T13:41+0000
2021-10-07T13:41+0000
asia & pacific
tourists
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105966/91/1059669144_0:209:4501:2740_1920x0_80_0_0_f2280320dbd7d569f25336d1d5a06dac.jpg
"After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from 15 October 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from 15 November 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas. All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health &amp; Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, the Indian government decided to issue the first 500,000 tourist visas for foreigners free of charge, which will be issued after the country opens for international flights.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105966/91/1059669144_284:0:4215:2948_1920x0_80_0_0_ca729e2e9fd54268c7413b7a0f9f1e9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, tourists, india

India Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says

13:41 GMT 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupIn this Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo, foreign tourists walk on a street near the railway station in New Delhi, India
In this Tuesday, April 2, 2013 photo, foreign tourists walk on a street near the railway station in New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India will open for tourists on 15 October, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced.
"After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from 15 October 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from 15 November 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas. All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, the Indian government decided to issue the first 500,000 tourist visas for foreigners free of charge, which will be issued after the country opens for international flights.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:35 GMTWHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
14:32 GMTLeader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase to Avoid Default
14:22 GMTWhistleblower to Face Select Committee Seeking 'Internal Info' on Facebook's 'Role' in Capitol Riot
13:56 GMTStrong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo
13:51 GMTJust Cool It: EU Commission Tells UK to Drop 'Political Rhetoric' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
13:41 GMTIndia Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
13:38 GMTRashida Tlaib Admits to Wearing Mask Due to 'Republican Tracker' Watching - Video
13:33 GMTOver 20 Exporters to Meet Partners at REC's Business Mission for Agribusiness Companies in EU
13:00 GMTVicious Circle of Debt: Why Trillion Dollar Coin is Reflection of Bigger Problem Haunting US Economy
12:44 GMTPaul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract
12:43 GMTPfizer Applies to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization For Children Ages 5 to 11
12:27 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Governor of India's Uttar Pradesh State Orders Probe Days After 8 Deaths
12:26 GMTIndian Home Minister Holds Emergency Meeting After Two Teachers Killed in Kashmir
12:25 GMTCIA Launches China Mission Center to Confront Beijing
12:25 GMTIntel Blames Brexit for Decision Not to Build Semiconductor Plant in UK Amid Global Chip Crunch
12:23 GMTEmmanuel Macron Accused of Swiping COVID-19 Jab Batch From UK in Manner ‘Akin to Act of War’
11:54 GMTAhead of Dussehra Festival, Epic Hindu Folklore Play ‘Ramlila’ Opens to 'Phygital' Audience
11:48 GMTBusiness Tycoon Mukesh Ambani Tops 2021 Forbes List of India's Richest With $92.7 Bln Net Worth
11:46 GMTStoltenberg Says No Agreement Reached With Lavrov to Convene NATO-Russia Council
11:41 GMTTyson Fury Tells Deontay Wilder ‘You’re Weak’, Promises to Finish Trilogy With a KO