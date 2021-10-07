Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/ice-awarded-contractor-hefty-15-million-no-competition-deal-for-removal-of-haitian-migrants-1089726720.html
ICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
ICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded a $15 million contract to the GEO Group in late September without an open and full competition, it has... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T01:43+0000
2021-10-07T01:42+0000
haiti
migrants
ice
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306846_0:241:3071:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc9127fc71b7383154034fd25d34991.jpg
The contract is over charter flights to help “remove approximately 15,000 Haitian migrants who have converged near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.” The agency justified the decision to bypass the full and open competition for government contracts because “the migrant surge was unforeseen and presents numerous substantial risks to human, health, life, and safety.”The contract is initially for $7.8 million over a two-week period, from September 21 through October 5, with another two-week option for the same amount that could extend to October 20. Each two-week period is contracted to consist of 44 flights. It was reported that the contract was finalized just six days after the first flights were to take place.ICE claims that the proposed fee of $7.8 million per 44 flights over a two-week period was fair, reasonable, and compared well to other existing ICE charter flight contracts. The document does not list any comparison contracts, or who they are with.According to ICE, “a daily scheduled charter flight average cost is $8,577 per flight hour. A special high-risk charter flight average cost is between $6,929 to $26,795 per flight hour.”A flight from Del Rio, Texas, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is around four and half hours. The cost of 44 average ICE flights at four and half hours adds up to $1.7 million. At the high end, for special high-risk charters, 44 flights would cost ICE $5.3 million, and at the low end, it would cost $1.3 million. ICE awarded the GEO Group $7.8 million to carry out 44 charter flights.The company that was awarded the contract, the GEO Group, is a real estate investment trust fund that invests in private prisons and for-profit mental health facilities. The company has a transportation service, GEO Transport, Inc. that “provides armed, secure transportation services to federal, state and local government agencies.” The company provides both ground and air transportation operations.A Wednesday report by the Washington Post revealed that ICE authorities have cut daily flights to just one per day this week as a result of a sharp decline in the number of Haitian migrants seeking asylum.The handling of Haitian migrants at the border recently prompted widespread criticism from politicians after photos surfaced showing horse-mounted border authorities violently corralling migrants, largely evoking comparisons to US slavery. Many Haitians camping at the Del Rio location were doing so as part of a larger move to escape violence at home and find employment.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306846_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44cd5a62e8ab133f2a6ab9380d6f9640.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, migrants, ice

ICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants

01:43 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / RALPH TEDY EROLHaitian migrants board an airport bus aftter U.S. authorities flew them out of a Texas border city after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 21, 2021
Haitian migrants board an airport bus aftter U.S. authorities flew them out of a Texas border city after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / RALPH TEDY EROL
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded a $15 million contract to the GEO Group in late September without an open and full competition, it has recently been revealed.
The contract is over charter flights to help “remove approximately 15,000 Haitian migrants who have converged near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.”
The agency justified the decision to bypass the full and open competition for government contracts because “the migrant surge was unforeseen and presents numerous substantial risks to human, health, life, and safety.”
The contract is initially for $7.8 million over a two-week period, from September 21 through October 5, with another two-week option for the same amount that could extend to October 20. Each two-week period is contracted to consist of 44 flights.
© AFP 2021 / Paul RatjeМигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде
Мигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Мигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ratje
It was reported that the contract was finalized just six days after the first flights were to take place.
ICE claims that the proposed fee of $7.8 million per 44 flights over a two-week period was fair, reasonable, and compared well to other existing ICE charter flight contracts. The document does not list any comparison contracts, or who they are with.
According to ICE, “a daily scheduled charter flight average cost is $8,577 per flight hour. A special high-risk charter flight average cost is between $6,929 to $26,795 per flight hour.”
A flight from Del Rio, Texas, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is around four and half hours. The cost of 44 average ICE flights at four and half hours adds up to $1.7 million. At the high end, for special high-risk charters, 44 flights would cost ICE $5.3 million, and at the low end, it would cost $1.3 million. ICE awarded the GEO Group $7.8 million to carry out 44 charter flights.
© AFP 2021 / Guillermo AriasHaitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
© AFP 2021 / Guillermo Arias
The company that was awarded the contract, the GEO Group, is a real estate investment trust fund that invests in private prisons and for-profit mental health facilities. The company has a transportation service, GEO Transport, Inc. that “provides armed, secure transportation services to federal, state and local government agencies.” The company provides both ground and air transportation operations.
A Wednesday report by the Washington Post revealed that ICE authorities have cut daily flights to just one per day this week as a result of a sharp decline in the number of Haitian migrants seeking asylum.
The handling of Haitian migrants at the border recently prompted widespread criticism from politicians after photos surfaced showing horse-mounted border authorities violently corralling migrants, largely evoking comparisons to US slavery. Many Haitians camping at the Del Rio location were doing so as part of a larger move to escape violence at home and find employment.
010010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:00 GMTMissouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
01:57 GMTTrump Chides McConnell, Accuses GOP Leader of 'Folding' to Democrats in Debt Ceiling Debacle
01:43 GMTICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
00:43 GMTDespite Terrorist Leader’s Death, South Africa Extends Deployment to Northern Mozambique
00:33 GMTUS Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report
00:22 GMTFather of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
00:12 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
YesterdaySportswashed Away: Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United Takeover is Almost Complete
YesterdayUS Democrats Reportedly Accepted McConnell’s Short-Term Offer on Debt Limit Crisis
YesterdayFacebook Products Under 'Reputational Review' After Whistleblower, Media Question Safety
YesterdayOn Anniversary of 1973 Surprise Attack, Israel Publishes Government Memos From Yom Kippur War
YesterdayUS Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.
YesterdayPoland Requests European Commission Investigate Possible Gas Price Manipulation
YesterdayIrish Envoy to UN Warns of Mass Mortality in Ethiopia if Assistance Not Scaled Up
YesterdayRussia Hopes Iran Will Soon Ratify Convention on Caspian Sea - Lavrov
YesterdayUS Reportedly Pressing Israel on Security Concerns Over Chinese-Built Port in Haifa
YesterdayPeruvian Prime Minister Resigns From Post as President Calls for New Cabinet
YesterdayUS Invests $45Mln to Develop Carbon Capture Technology for Natural Gas - Energy Dept.
YesterdaySaudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Attack Against Abha Airport - Report