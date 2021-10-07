Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/greenpeace-uk-loses-legal-bid-to-revoke-permit-for-oil-drilling-off-scotland-1089745758.html
Greenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland
Greenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland
LONDON (Sputnik) – The environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK on Thursday lost its legal challenge to have the UK government's decision to allow British... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T15:20+0000
2021-10-07T15:20+0000
scotland
news
oil drilling
greenpeace
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089743231_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9017febe9bc8b9ed817f9dcc25a3e9.jpg
In a written statement issued by Scotland's Court of Session following a two-day hearing last month, judge Colin MacLean (Lord Carloway) rejected the claims against the exploitation of the Vorlich field off Scotland, arguing that they were "overwhelmingly technical and unconvincing."Lord Carloway also argued that although Greenpeace UK’s aspiration is for the oil extraction to cease, "it did not appear to be contended that the UK economy is not still reliant in a number of different ways on the consumption of oil and gas."Greenpeace UK, which said it will appeal to the Scottish Supreme Court, had brought the government to trial claiming that it had failed in its legal duty to check what impact the drilling would have on climate change.The Vorlich oil field, whose production has been estimated at 30 million barrels, is located 241 kilometers (150 miles) east off the city of Aberdeen.
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089743231_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef0ef15a6b1d294c0ac5ffb7014089f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, news, oil drilling, greenpeace, uk

Greenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland

15:20 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Andy BuchananA section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) oil platform is seen in the North Sea, about 100 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland, February 24, 2014
A section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) oil platform is seen in the North Sea, about 100 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland, February 24, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Andy Buchanan
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK on Thursday lost its legal challenge to have the UK government's decision to allow British Petroleum to drill for oil at a field in the North Sea revoked.
In a written statement issued by Scotland's Court of Session following a two-day hearing last month, judge Colin MacLean (Lord Carloway) rejected the claims against the exploitation of the Vorlich field off Scotland, arguing that they were "overwhelmingly technical and unconvincing."
"The argument is, in any event, an academic one. It is not maintained that the exploitation of the Vorlich field would increase, or even maintain, the current level of consumption. Unless it did so, it is difficult to argue that it would have any material effect on climate change," the judge presiding the court said.
Lord Carloway also argued that although Greenpeace UK’s aspiration is for the oil extraction to cease, "it did not appear to be contended that the UK economy is not still reliant in a number of different ways on the consumption of oil and gas."
"At present, a shortage of oil and gas supplies is a matter of public concern," he added.
Greenpeace UK, which said it will appeal to the Scottish Supreme Court, had brought the government to trial claiming that it had failed in its legal duty to check what impact the drilling would have on climate change.
The Vorlich oil field, whose production has been estimated at 30 million barrels, is located 241 kilometers (150 miles) east off the city of Aberdeen.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:41 GMTWinter is Coming: Why Nord Stream 2’s Naysayers Can Still Shoot Europe in the Foot to Stop Pipeline
15:33 GMTIndia's Ruling BJP Shuffles National Executive Ahead of Polls, Drops Senior Figures for New Blood
15:32 GMTArizona Senator Petitions ‘50-State Audit,' Decertification of ‘Inaccurate’ 2020 Election Results
15:32 GMT'Special Talent': Twitter Goes Wild as 17-Year-Old Gavi Becomes Youngest Spanish Player in History
15:24 GMTUS Soldiers Secretly Stationed in Taiwan Trained Troops to Defend Against China, Reports Say
15:20 GMTGreenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland
15:18 GMTKey Witness for Prosecution in Case Against Assange Arrested in Iceland - Reports
14:51 GMTPandora Leak Will Aid Czech 'Pirates', Says Dutch Ally as he Calls for Pan-EU Voting System
14:35 GMTWHO Says Process of Sputnik V's Approval About to Be Sorted Out
14:32 GMTLeader of Senate Democrats Announces Deal on Short-Term Debt Ceiling Extension to Avoid Default
14:22 GMTWhistleblower to Face Select Committee Seeking 'Internal Info' on Facebook's 'Role' in Capitol Riot
13:56 GMTStrong 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo, At Least 5 People Injured
13:51 GMTJust Cool It: EU Commission Tells UK to Drop 'Political Rhetoric' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
13:41 GMTIndia Opens for Tourists on 15 October, Home Affairs Ministry Says
13:38 GMTRashida Tlaib Admits to Wearing Mask Due to 'Republican Tracker' Watching - Video
13:33 GMTOver 20 Exporters to Meet Partners at REC's Business Mission for Agribusiness Companies in EU
13:00 GMTVicious Circle of Debt: Why Trillion Dollar Coin is Reflection of Bigger Problem Haunting US Economy
12:44 GMTPaul Pogba To Snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus as French Star Gets Set to Renew Man Utd Contract
12:43 GMTPfizer Applies to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization For Children Ages 5 to 11
12:27 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Governor of India's Uttar Pradesh State Orders Probe Days After 8 Deaths