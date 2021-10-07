https://sputniknews.com/20211007/greenpeace-uk-loses-legal-bid-to-revoke-permit-for-oil-drilling-off-scotland-1089745758.html

Greenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland

Greenpeace UK Loses Legal Bid to Revoke Permit for Oil Drilling Off Scotland

LONDON (Sputnik) – The environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK on Thursday lost its legal challenge to have the UK government's decision to allow British... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T15:20+0000

2021-10-07T15:20+0000

2021-10-07T15:20+0000

scotland

news

oil drilling

greenpeace

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089743231_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9017febe9bc8b9ed817f9dcc25a3e9.jpg

In a written statement issued by Scotland's Court of Session following a two-day hearing last month, judge Colin MacLean (Lord Carloway) rejected the claims against the exploitation of the Vorlich field off Scotland, arguing that they were "overwhelmingly technical and unconvincing."Lord Carloway also argued that although Greenpeace UK’s aspiration is for the oil extraction to cease, "it did not appear to be contended that the UK economy is not still reliant in a number of different ways on the consumption of oil and gas."Greenpeace UK, which said it will appeal to the Scottish Supreme Court, had brought the government to trial claiming that it had failed in its legal duty to check what impact the drilling would have on climate change.The Vorlich oil field, whose production has been estimated at 30 million barrels, is located 241 kilometers (150 miles) east off the city of Aberdeen.

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

scotland, news, oil drilling, greenpeace, uk