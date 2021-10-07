https://sputniknews.com/20211007/gas-prices-may-climb-to-3000-per-1000-cubic-meters-amid-fuel-crisis---expert-1089727755.html

Gas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current energy crisis could bring gas prices to $3,000, or even higher, when China starts securing its supplies, Mamdouh Salameh, an... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The expert noted that it is difficult to predict a potential price ceiling given the robust demand in the Asia-Pacific region and supply shortages around the world, which push prices upward.The China factor could also affect the situation, the economist added.Salameh warned that Beijing was looking to secure long-term LNG supplies, while also bidding on LNG spot cargoes along the rest of Asia, which will undercut the European Union's supply and further exacerbate the bloc's own gas crisis.

