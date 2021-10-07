https://sputniknews.com/20211007/former-speaker-of-congress-mirtha-vasquez-takes-oath-as-new-peruvian-prime-minister-1089728713.html

Former Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former President of Peruvian Congress Mirtha Vasquez has taken oath as the new prime minister of the country. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The swear-in ceremony was received by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on late Wednesday.Oscar Maurtua and Walter Ayala have been re-appointed as the foreign minister and the defense minister respectively.On Wednesday, Castillo addressed the nation to announce the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the swear-in of the new cabinet.The president explained the reshuffle with the need to preserve the balance of power and controllability.In the letter of resignation, Bellido said that he left the office at the request of President Castillo. The resigned prime minister headed the cabinet for two months and was criticized for low competencies and close ties with influential politician Vladimir Cerron.

