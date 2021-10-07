Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/former-speaker-of-congress-mirtha-vasquez-takes-oath-as-new-peruvian-prime-minister-1089728713.html
Former Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
Former Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former President of Peruvian Congress Mirtha Vasquez has taken oath as the new prime minister of the country. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T03:37+0000
2021-10-07T03:35+0000
peru
latin america
prime minister
cabinet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105606/00/1056060080_0:288:3072:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_114579ae96761a30a16d57c1ae15d5f1.jpg
The swear-in ceremony was received by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on late Wednesday.Oscar Maurtua and Walter Ayala have been re-appointed as the foreign minister and the defense minister respectively.On Wednesday, Castillo addressed the nation to announce the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the swear-in of the new cabinet.The president explained the reshuffle with the need to preserve the balance of power and controllability.In the letter of resignation, Bellido said that he left the office at the request of President Castillo. The resigned prime minister headed the cabinet for two months and was criticized for low competencies and close ties with influential politician Vladimir Cerron.
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105606/00/1056060080_0:0:3072:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9d7485166da3f73e7f881f6a268634.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru, latin america, prime minister, cabinet

Former Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister

03:37 GMT 07.10.2021
© WikipediaFlag of Peru
Flag of Peru - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Wikipedia
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former President of Peruvian Congress Mirtha Vasquez has taken oath as the new prime minister of the country.
The swear-in ceremony was received by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on late Wednesday.
Oscar Maurtua and Walter Ayala have been re-appointed as the foreign minister and the defense minister respectively.
On Wednesday, Castillo addressed the nation to announce the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the swear-in of the new cabinet.
The president explained the reshuffle with the need to preserve the balance of power and controllability.
In the letter of resignation, Bellido said that he left the office at the request of President Castillo. The resigned prime minister headed the cabinet for two months and was criticized for low competencies and close ties with influential politician Vladimir Cerron.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official
02:50 GMTGas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert
02:43 GMTUS Court Agrees to Accept Russian Banker Tinkov's Payment as Retribution to IRS - Document
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:30 GMTHackers Behind SolarWinds Tried to Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports
02:00 GMTMissouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
01:57 GMTTrump Chides McConnell, Accuses GOP Leader of 'Folding' to Democrats in Debt Ceiling Debacle
01:43 GMTICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
00:43 GMTDespite Terrorist Leader’s Death, South Africa Extends Deployment to Northern Mozambique
00:33 GMTUS Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report
00:22 GMTFather of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
00:12 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People & Injures Hundreds in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
YesterdaySportswashed Away: Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United Takeover is Almost Complete
YesterdayUS Democrats Reportedly Accepted McConnell’s Short-Term Offer on Debt Limit Crisis