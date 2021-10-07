https://sputniknews.com/20211007/florida-eliminates-8-inch-snail-for-the-second-time-in-10-years-1089752977.html

Florida Eliminates 8-Inch Snail for the Second Time in 10 Years

The snails which were first spotted in Southern Florida in the 1960s, are said to be one of the most damaging snails in the world — known to carry a parasitic... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

Florida announced on Wednesday it has eradicated for the second time, the 8-inch giant African land snail, an invasive species that can eat the stucco off your house and people with meningitis.Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried reportedly made the declaration at a news conference at Miami's Douglas Park, where the eight-inch snail was first discovered in 2011.There’s a high risk that these snails could threaten a $250 billion industry for crops that Florida farmers grow and invest in.“Our trade partners do not want this pest. So it was absolutely imperative that we come in and eradicate this thing so it didn't impact our international,” Smith added.In addition to Miami-Dade County, hundreds of the snails were reportedly found in Florida's Broward County, notably western Davie, in 2014.Since then, the state has collected over 168,000 of the eight-inch long snails, that can measure almost 8 inches in length and 5 inches in diameter and can reproduce about 1,200 eggs a year.Officials aren’t certain how the species arrived here before the 2011 discovery in Coral Gables, but a state investigation reportedly revealed that in 2010 dozens of giant African land snails were smuggled to Miami from Nigeria.

