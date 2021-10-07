Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/ex-daesh-bride-urges-uk-authorities-to-open-their-minds-and-allow-her-to-return-from-syria-1089749922.html
Ex-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria
Ex-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria
Young women have been recruited from all over the world by Daesh*. These jihadi brides are often lured in by the group on empty promises, only to wash up as... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T22:33+0000
2021-10-07T22:33+0000
isis
syria
daesh
isis brides
uk
terrorists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089753220_0:303:3072:2031_1920x0_80_0_0_fe8b84b1e958b28b0e68cf1f350a406f.jpg
A British woman who fled her home in the UK with her husband to join Daesh in Iraq has begged the UK government not to sweep her "under the carpet" and to "open their minds" to allow her and her three daughters to return from Syria, the BBC reported on Thursday.Nicole Jack of Shepherd's Bush, West London and her young children are being held in Camp Roj, a detention centre for relatives of Daesh terrorists. The 34-year-old reportedly said she and her kids are "out of sight, out of mind" for the UK government.Jack claims that despite living under Daesh rule for three years, she's not a security threat to the UK.The widow to two militants added that she thinks the British government should "at least try to understand" why she left the country for Daesh, without "having just a closed mind, like stay out there and rot."According to the report, in October 2015, Jack left London with her husband, Hussein Ali, and four children to join the terrorist movement in Iraq, after informing her family that she was moving to Somalia to start a new life. She claimed that her husband threatened to break up the family if she refused to accompany him on his trip, but he was killed while fighting for the terrorists the following year.Jack then married another fighter who was Trinidadian like her – he was called Adil de Montrichard, also known as Adil Roberts. The couple travelled to Syria in 2017. Later, De Montrichard and Jack's ten-year-old son Isaaq were reportedly killed in a coalition attack.Despite living with Daesh militants, the woman says she never saw any heinous acts. Jack said in an interview with the BBC that she doesn't understand people who oppose the return of Daesh brides to their home countries because she argues she poses no danger at all. Jack is imprisoned in the same camp as the infamous Daesh bride Shamima Begum, a fellow Londoner whose UK passport was revoked on security grounds in 2019. Begum also insists she's not a security threat to the UK. Jack reportedly said she doesn't know if she still has her UK citizenship.However, she claims that she will not allow her children to return to the United Kingdom without her.The children's grandmother, hospital nurse Charleen Jack Henry, says the kids should be allowed to return. Henry added that their mother should also be allowed to return to the UK to "face the consequences."At least 16 British mothers and between 35 and 60 British children are reportedly incarcerated in Syrian camps. Kurdish officials in charge of jails and camps in northern Syria have pleaded with Western countries for assistance in dealing with foreign Daesh members, as well as their spouses and children. They have repeatedly urged countries to return their nationals to their homelands. Sweden, Finland, Belgium, and Germany, among others, have reportedly returned children and their mothers.*Daesh (also ISIS, IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/i-thought-i-was-doing-right-thing-as-muslim-ex-daesh-bride-begum-issues-yet-another-apology-1089092531.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089753220_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba4544b0cda50bf66452aa88b48ea125.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
isis, syria, daesh, isis brides, uk, terrorists

Ex-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria

22:33 GMT 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DELIL SOULEIMANWomen with children walk at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, on March 28, 2021.
Women with children walk at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, on March 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Young women have been recruited from all over the world by Daesh*. These jihadi brides are often lured in by the group on empty promises, only to wash up as the widows of dead terrorists and blacklisted from the countries they once called home.
A British woman who fled her home in the UK with her husband to join Daesh in Iraq has begged the UK government not to sweep her "under the carpet" and to "open their minds" to allow her and her three daughters to return from Syria, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Nicole Jack of Shepherd's Bush, West London and her young children are being held in Camp Roj, a detention centre for relatives of Daesh terrorists. The 34-year-old reportedly said she and her kids are "out of sight, out of mind" for the UK government.
Jack claims that despite living under Daesh rule for three years, she's not a security threat to the UK.

"We're out of sight out of mind and that's it... I think that's what the issue is, I would say to them 'deal with the issue, don't sweep it under the carpet,'" Jack told the BBC.

The widow to two militants added that she thinks the British government should "at least try to understand" why she left the country for Daesh, without "having just a closed mind, like stay out there and rot."
According to the report, in October 2015, Jack left London with her husband, Hussein Ali, and four children to join the terrorist movement in Iraq, after informing her family that she was moving to Somalia to start a new life. She claimed that her husband threatened to break up the family if she refused to accompany him on his trip, but he was killed while fighting for the terrorists the following year.
This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London, shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
15 September, 11:46 GMT
Jack then married another fighter who was Trinidadian like her – he was called Adil de Montrichard, also known as Adil Roberts. The couple travelled to Syria in 2017. Later, De Montrichard and Jack's ten-year-old son Isaaq were reportedly killed in a coalition attack.
Despite living with Daesh militants, the woman says she never saw any heinous acts.
"I haven't seen a beheading in my life," she said.
Jack said in an interview with the BBC that she doesn't understand people who oppose the return of Daesh brides to their home countries because she argues she poses no danger at all.
Jack is imprisoned in the same camp as the infamous Daesh bride Shamima Begum, a fellow Londoner whose UK passport was revoked on security grounds in 2019. Begum also insists she's not a security threat to the UK. Jack reportedly said she doesn't know if she still has her UK citizenship.
However, she claims that she will not allow her children to return to the United Kingdom without her.
"I know for sure if my kids are separated from me they will not be in a stable situation, because we are a unit," she is quoted as saying.
The children's grandmother, hospital nurse Charleen Jack Henry, says the kids should be allowed to return.
"It is not fair and it is not right for these children to be languishing in this place," she stated.
Henry added that their mother should also be allowed to return to the UK to "face the consequences."
At least 16 British mothers and between 35 and 60 British children are reportedly incarcerated in Syrian camps. Kurdish officials in charge of jails and camps in northern Syria have pleaded with Western countries for assistance in dealing with foreign Daesh members, as well as their spouses and children.
They have repeatedly urged countries to return their nationals to their homelands. Sweden, Finland, Belgium, and Germany, among others, have reportedly returned children and their mothers.
*Daesh (also ISIS, IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:14 GMTMusk Says Tesla Moving Headquarters to Texas
23:05 GMTMan Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives
22:52 GMTEyeing Oman, Israel’s Foreign Ministry Hopes for More Normalization Deals in Coming Year
22:33 GMTEx-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria
22:21 GMTBiden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
22:19 GMTAt Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
22:12 GMTCIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says
21:57 GMTCrews Recover 5,544 Gallons of Crude Oil from California Coast Oil Spill
21:43 GMTFlorida Eliminates 8-Inch Snail for the Second Time in 10 Years
21:39 GMTEurope’s Energy Crisis Self-Made, Linde Engineering CEO Says
21:36 GMTTaliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
21:33 GMTUS Believes 'Critical' for Israel to Refrain from Settlement Activity
21:27 GMTSiemens Senior Manager Calls for Common Sense Approach to Russia After German Polls
21:22 GMTLaschet to Step Down as CDU Leader After Conservative Bloc's Failure in Elections
21:15 GMTMost Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll
21:10 GMTWall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September
21:07 GMTUS to Continue Deepening Ties With Taiwan, State Dept. Says
21:02 GMTUS Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police
20:59 GMTNBA Vets Charged in $4 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme
20:42 GMTBiden Administration Fight to Not Disclose Details of CIA Torture of Detainee