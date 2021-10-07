https://sputniknews.com/20211007/europes-energy-crisis-self-made-linde-engineering-ceo-says-1089752684.html

Europe’s Energy Crisis Self-Made, Linde Engineering CEO Says

Europe's gas crunch is self-inflicted inasmuch as European Union member states failed to secure a source of natural gas at a time...

"I would say Russia hasn’t done anything wrong and Europe is in a self-made problem now. Also, I think it is a temporary problem and it will go away. Competition and competitive prices are good for business and we like a good competition," Nowicki said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.Russia has denied accusations of limiting gas supplies to Europe in order to force Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, which still needs to be approved by EU regulators. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Russia is delivering on its contractual obligations.Gas prices surged to a record high in September after global gas demand rose. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves as member states rely on imports for much of their gas supplies.

