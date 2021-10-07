Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-pakistan-rises-to-20-people-over-300-left-injured---photo-video-1089729045.html
Death Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
Death Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people, who died of the earthquake in northern Pakistan, has risen to 20, while more than 300 people were injured, the Dawn... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai.&nbsp;The epicentre was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometres.According to reports, tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Chaman and a number of other cities in Balochistan, a province in western Pakistan. The authorities are assessing the damage caused by the natural disaster. The provincial administrative buildings were reported to have been destroyed.Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.
pakistan, asia & pacific, earthquake

Death Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video

04:24 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / QUETTAVOICE.COMPeople gather outside a hospital following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan, October 7, 2021, in this still image obtained from video.
People gather outside a hospital following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan, October 7, 2021, in this still image obtained from video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / QUETTAVOICE.COM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people, who died of the earthquake in northern Pakistan, has risen to 20, while more than 300 people were injured, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday, citing officials.
The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai. The epicentre was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometres.
According to reports, tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Chaman and a number of other cities in Balochistan, a province in western Pakistan.
The authorities are assessing the damage caused by the natural disaster. The provincial administrative buildings were reported to have been destroyed.
Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.
