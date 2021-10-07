Death Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
© REUTERS / QUETTAVOICE.COMPeople gather outside a hospital following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan, October 7, 2021, in this still image obtained from video.
© REUTERS / QUETTAVOICE.COM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people, who died of the earthquake in northern Pakistan, has risen to 20, while more than 300 people were injured, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday, citing officials.
The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai. The epicentre was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometres.
At least 20 killed, more than 300 hundreds injured after powerful 5.9 Magnitude #earthquake jolts #Balochistan, #Pakistan on 3:01 am. pic.twitter.com/249en8I8MF— Mushtaq Ahmad Jan (@SMAJ_UoP) October 7, 2021
According to reports, tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Chaman and a number of other cities in Balochistan, a province in western Pakistan.
Earthquake hits #Pakistan; At least 25 people have been killed in an #earthquake in Pakistan’s #Balochistan province in the early hours of #Thursday.#زلزالا۔ pic.twitter.com/WTeSdfNMb3— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 7, 2021
The authorities are assessing the damage caused by the natural disaster. The provincial administrative buildings were reported to have been destroyed.
At least 15 killed in #earthquake in southern #Pakistan ⛑️⛑️ pic.twitter.com/v9MfSHYmvg— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 7, 2021
Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.