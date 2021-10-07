https://sputniknews.com/20211007/claims-that-gazprom-cut-gas-supply-to-eu-on-purpose-absurd-as-exports-increased--expert-1089728564.html

Claims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert

Claims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom cannot be blamed for the ongoing energy crisis in the European Union, as the Russian gas giant actually increased its supplies to... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T03:42+0000

2021-10-07T03:42+0000

2021-10-07T03:42+0000

energy crisis

gazprom

energy shortage

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082102602_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e570b100801820982a8880d2099dfa8.jpg

The economist criticized what he described as a "ploy" by a group of EU lawmakers, "who are most probably representatives of Polish and Baltic states," to have the gas supplier investigated for the alleged manipulation of gas prices.He added that "if the EU misjudged the gas market and didn’t order more Russian gas, it can’t blame Gazprom for this."In September, over forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into a recent increase in gas prices on the EU market, and the possible role of the bloc's main gas supplier, Gazprom.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

energy crisis, gazprom, energy shortage, eu