Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/claims-that-gazprom-cut-gas-supply-to-eu-on-purpose-absurd-as-exports-increased--expert-1089728564.html
Claims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
Claims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom cannot be blamed for the ongoing energy crisis in the European Union, as the Russian gas giant actually increased its supplies to... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T03:42+0000
2021-10-07T03:42+0000
energy crisis
gazprom
energy shortage
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082102602_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e570b100801820982a8880d2099dfa8.jpg
The economist criticized what he described as a "ploy" by a group of EU lawmakers, "who are most probably representatives of Polish and Baltic states," to have the gas supplier investigated for the alleged manipulation of gas prices.He added that "if the EU misjudged the gas market and didn’t order more Russian gas, it can’t blame Gazprom for this."In September, over forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into a recent increase in gas prices on the EU market, and the possible role of the bloc's main gas supplier, Gazprom.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082102602_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef35f954423d4af8380859f058928540.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy crisis, gazprom, energy shortage, eu

Claims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert

03:42 GMT 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Petr ShelomovskiyIn this photo taken on Thursday, July 14, 2016, Gazprom oil producing facility situated in the Yamal region, Russia
In this photo taken on Thursday, July 14, 2016, Gazprom oil producing facility situated in the Yamal region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AP Photo / Petr Shelomovskiy
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom cannot be blamed for the ongoing energy crisis in the European Union, as the Russian gas giant actually increased its supplies to the bloc in 2021, Mamdouh Salameh, an international energy economist and visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe Business School in London, told Sputnik.
The economist criticized what he described as a "ploy" by a group of EU lawmakers, "who are most probably representatives of Polish and Baltic states," to have the gas supplier investigated for the alleged manipulation of gas prices.
"However, the truth is that Russia’s gas giant Gazprom has fulfilled its contractual obligations to the EU, and no one in Europe is disputing that. In fact, Gazprom’s gas exports to the EU rose by 23% between January and July this year. These figures prove the absurdity of accusing Gazprom of supply shortage," Salameh said.
He added that "if the EU misjudged the gas market and didn’t order more Russian gas, it can’t blame Gazprom for this."
In September, over forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into a recent increase in gas prices on the EU market, and the possible role of the bloc's main gas supplier, Gazprom.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official
02:50 GMTGas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert
02:43 GMTUS Court Agrees to Accept Russian Banker Tinkov's Payment as Retribution to IRS - Document
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:30 GMTHackers Behind SolarWinds Tried to Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports
02:00 GMTMissouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
01:57 GMTTrump Chides McConnell, Accuses GOP Leader of 'Folding' to Democrats in Debt Ceiling Debacle
01:43 GMTICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
00:43 GMTDespite Terrorist Leader’s Death, South Africa Extends Deployment to Northern Mozambique
00:33 GMTUS Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report
00:22 GMTFather of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
00:12 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People & Injures Hundreds in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
YesterdaySportswashed Away: Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United Takeover is Almost Complete
YesterdayUS Democrats Reportedly Accepted McConnell’s Short-Term Offer on Debt Limit Crisis