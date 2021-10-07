https://sputniknews.com/20211007/cia-china-study-center-threatens-to-foster-groupthink-infect-analysis-ex-officer-says-1089753460.html

CIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says

CIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA’s creation of a new integrated center to study China could lead to misleading groupthink infecting the entire intelligence... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T22:12+0000

2021-10-07T22:12+0000

2021-10-07T22:12+0000

opinion

us

china

tensions

analyst

cia

global threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080155574_0:122:2048:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_8953cc9fb7ae7c4c22f98027ef8ffac3.jpg

Earlier in the day, CIA Director William Burns announced the new China mission center was planned to confront perceived threats from Beijing and address the global challenge posed to the United States from China, according to an agency statement.The former CIA officer said the move also reflects the extent of Washington's concerns.He cautioned that many independently arrived at assessments were more valuable than a homogenized product.Giraldi was also a US Military Intelligence officer and is now director of the Center for the National Interest and a founding member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) group.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

opinion, us, china, tensions, analyst, cia, global threat