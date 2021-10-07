https://sputniknews.com/20211007/china-trade-war-continues-west-bank-settler-violence-healthcare--the-infrastructure-bill-1089725230.html

China Trade War Continues; West Bank Settler Violence; Healthcare & The Infrastructure Bill

US envoy speaks on China trade negotiations. Will we see a departure from confrontational Trump-era policies? 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

John Ross, author, economist, and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China, joins us to talk about the ongoing trade war between the US and China, after US Trade Representative Catherine Tai gave a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which revealed that the Biden administration, despite hinting at extending an olive branch to China, is continuing the confrontational stance and policies of the Trump administration. We also talk about the criticism leveled at China’s economic model, and the effect that tariffs have had on Chinese and American consumers.Jonathan Kuttab, co-founder of the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq and co-founder of Nonviolence International, tells us about a report revealing that there has been a surge in Jewish settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank over the past two years, with more cases of anti-Palestinian violence in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019, and the fight to reinstate the PayPal service to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.Dr. Bill Honigman, retired emergency physician and California state coordinator and healthcare issue team coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about how plans to cover millions of uninsured people and offer dental and vision benefits to people on Medicare in the infrastructure bill are being held hostage by congressional opposition from both Democrats and Republicans to lowering drug prices, reports that hospitals are suffering financially during the pandemic, and how a focus on efficiencies are often mistaken for proper health provision.Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, and founder and CEO of HealthReel, a digital self-health assessment and education platform, joins us to talk about NFL coach Urban Meyer landing in hot water after being filmed at a sports bar fondling a patron, and the ongoing controversy in the NBA where some players are refusing the vaccine and incurring serious monetary losses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

