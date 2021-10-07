Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/bill-gates-loses-top-3-spot-on-forbes-rich-list-leaving-him-at-lowest-point-in-30-years-1089735657.html
Bill Gates Loses Top 3 Spot on Forbes Rich List, Leaving Him at Lowest Point in 30 Years
Bill Gates Loses Top 3 Spot on Forbes Rich List, Leaving Him at Lowest Point in 30 Years
Bill Gates has been bumped from third place in the list of the world's richest people, now the billionaire is ranked fourth in the Forbes ranking.
Despite the fact that Gates' net worth has grown by $23 billion since 2020 and is now $134 billion, he was outstripped by Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Elon Musk from Tesla and Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook. This is due to the fact that the shares of their companies rose, while shares of Microsoft lost value due to the founder's divorce from Melinda Gates. The total damage was $5.7 billion.The top five is rounded out by Google co-founder and co-owner Larry Page with $123 billion. His Google partner, Moscow-born Sergei Brin, came in sixth with $118.5 billion.As of 3 September 2021, Gates' stake in Microsoft was estimated at $31 billion. The rest of the funds were in his investment company Cascade Investment and other assets.Former US President Donald Trump for the first time in a quarter century was not included in the list of the 400 richest people in America. The cumulative fortune of the 400 richest people in the United States, according to the Forbes, is $1.8 trillion, which is 500 billion more than a year earlier. The eight richest people on the list are worth more than $100 billion.Bill Gates first appeared on the Forbes list in 1986, when his fortune was about $315 million. At the age of 31, he became the youngest billionaire in the world, and in 1992 he was the richest man in the world.
Bill Gates has been bumped from third place in the list of the world's richest people, now the billionaire is ranked fourth in the Forbes ranking.
Despite the fact that Gates' net worth has grown by $23 billion since 2020 and is now $134 billion, he was outstripped by Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Elon Musk from Tesla and Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook. This is due to the fact that the shares of their companies rose, while shares of Microsoft lost value due to the founder's divorce from Melinda Gates. The total damage was $5.7 billion.
The top five is rounded out by Google co-founder and co-owner Larry Page with $123 billion. His Google partner, Moscow-born Sergei Brin, came in sixth with $118.5 billion.
As of 3 September 2021, Gates' stake in Microsoft was estimated at $31 billion. The rest of the funds were in his investment company Cascade Investment and other assets.
Former US President Donald Trump for the first time in a quarter century was not included in the list of the 400 richest people in America.
The cumulative fortune of the 400 richest people in the United States, according to the Forbes, is $1.8 trillion, which is 500 billion more than a year earlier. The eight richest people on the list are worth more than $100 billion.
Bill Gates first appeared on the Forbes list in 1986, when his fortune was about $315 million. At the age of 31, he became the youngest billionaire in the world, and in 1992 he was the richest man in the world.
ddaniel2221920
