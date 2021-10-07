Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/biden-to-decide-on-sanctions-against-india-for-purchasing-dangerous-s-400-says-us-top-diplomat-1089717822.html
Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat
Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief V. R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system would be inducted "within this... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T10:28+0000
2021-10-07T10:28+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
wendy sherman
s-400
joe biden
narendra modi
us
russia
turkey
india
s-400
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089387610_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_5df9dee86d67e3c3b7471cc9f4aa82b1.jpg
Describing the S-400 air missile defence system as 'dangerous' for use, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will decide on possible sanctions against India over the S-400 deal with Russia.Sherman, who is on a three-day visit to India, has discussed the issues related to the Russian air missile and defence system with India's foreign secretary and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval."That said, we have a strong partnership with India. We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems, and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well," Sherman added.Indian government sources told Sputnik that discussions on the S-400 deal are evolving and are ongoing. India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be going to the US soon to discuss the S-400 and the CAATSA threat.Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the first regiment of the S-400 will be inducted by December this year. Four other regiments of the Russian system will be delivered by 2023.Earlier, a spar over S-400 occurred between the US and Turkey, when Ankara, while planning on buying the Russian missile system, was set to obtain American F-35 fighter jets.Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 in July 2019, triggering Washington to impose sanctions undher the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and expelled the NATO-ally from the F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns. Nevertheless, last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects, including fighter jets and submarines.On 28 September, US Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said that sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors. CAATSA's stated purpose was to provide "congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes." India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to receive five regiments of air missile defence systems by 2023.
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/erdogan-reveals-why-turkey-bought-russias-s-400-missile-systems-instead-of-american-patriots-1089547474.html
russia
turkey
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089387610_398:0:3129:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_363298a750de8ade2179c697b3d9034e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, wendy sherman, s-400, joe biden, narendra modi, us, russia, turkey, india, s-400, us sanctions, caatsa, india, biden administration

Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat

10:28 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden listens as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden listens as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief V. R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system would be inducted "within this year". Prioritising 'national interest', New Delhi categorically conveyed to Washington that it would not be cowed under pressure over Russia's $5.43 billion deal.
Describing the S-400 air missile defence system as 'dangerous' for use, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will decide on possible sanctions against India over the S-400 deal with Russia.
Sherman, who is on a three-day visit to India, has discussed the issues related to the Russian air missile and defence system with India's foreign secretary and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"We've been quite public about any country that decides to use the S-400. We think that is dangerous and not in anybody's security interest," Wendy Sherman said.

"That said, we have a strong partnership with India. We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems, and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well," Sherman added.
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Erdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
30 September, 11:37 GMT
Indian government sources told Sputnik that discussions on the S-400 deal are evolving and are ongoing. India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be going to the US soon to discuss the S-400 and the CAATSA threat.
Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the first regiment of the S-400 will be inducted by December this year. Four other regiments of the Russian system will be delivered by 2023.
Earlier, a spar over S-400 occurred between the US and Turkey, when Ankara, while planning on buying the Russian missile system, was set to obtain American F-35 fighter jets.
Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 in July 2019, triggering Washington to impose sanctions undher the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and expelled the NATO-ally from the F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns. Nevertheless, last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects, including fighter jets and submarines.
On 28 September, US Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said that sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors.
CAATSA's stated purpose was to provide "congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes."
India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to receive five regiments of air missile defence systems by 2023.
1111001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:16 GMTBill Gates Loses Top 3 Spot on Forbes Rich List, Leaving Him at Lowest Point in 30 Years
11:13 GMTNASA Moves to Launch Its Anti-Asteroid Mission
11:08 GMTNobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
10:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Literature Prize Laureate
10:53 GMTCIA Reportedly Airlifted Commandos Suspected of Execution-style Killings of Civilians Out of Kabul
10:41 GMTMemorial Services in UK Honour 457 Killed in Afghanistan on 20th Anniversary of Military Operation
10:32 GMTItaly Boss Roberto Mancini Slams Fans for 'Ugly' Gianluigi Donnarumma Reception at San Siro
10:28 GMTBiden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat
10:28 GMTREC Names 5 Companies to Host Tasting Pavilions in China, UAE, Egypt
10:20 GMTThat’s All We Need! Council Tax Bills Could Jump, on Top of National Insurance, Energy Hikes
10:19 GMTJazeera Plane Lands in Turkey's North-East After Reports of Bomb on Board, Reports Say
09:24 GMTSouth Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North
09:00 GMTManager of Fund Owning Israeli 'Pegasus' Spyware Firm Reportedly Awaiting Sensitive Info Clearance
08:25 GMTUnvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
08:24 GMTChina Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'
08:22 GMTSputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
08:20 GMT‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
08:06 GMTSituation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
07:51 GMTLa Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
07:09 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit