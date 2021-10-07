https://sputniknews.com/20211007/biden-to-decide-on-sanctions-against-india-for-purchasing-dangerous-s-400-says-us-top-diplomat-1089717822.html

Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat

Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400, Says US Top Diplomat

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief V. R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system would be inducted "within this... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T10:28+0000

2021-10-07T10:28+0000

2021-10-07T10:28+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

wendy sherman

s-400

joe biden

narendra modi

us

russia

turkey

india

s-400

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089387610_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_5df9dee86d67e3c3b7471cc9f4aa82b1.jpg

Describing the S-400 air missile defence system as 'dangerous' for use, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will decide on possible sanctions against India over the S-400 deal with Russia.Sherman, who is on a three-day visit to India, has discussed the issues related to the Russian air missile and defence system with India's foreign secretary and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval."That said, we have a strong partnership with India. We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems, and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well," Sherman added.Indian government sources told Sputnik that discussions on the S-400 deal are evolving and are ongoing. India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be going to the US soon to discuss the S-400 and the CAATSA threat.Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday that the first regiment of the S-400 will be inducted by December this year. Four other regiments of the Russian system will be delivered by 2023.Earlier, a spar over S-400 occurred between the US and Turkey, when Ankara, while planning on buying the Russian missile system, was set to obtain American F-35 fighter jets.Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 in July 2019, triggering Washington to impose sanctions undher the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and expelled the NATO-ally from the F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns. Nevertheless, last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects, including fighter jets and submarines.On 28 September, US Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said that sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors. CAATSA's stated purpose was to provide "congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes." India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to receive five regiments of air missile defence systems by 2023.

https://sputniknews.com/20210930/erdogan-reveals-why-turkey-bought-russias-s-400-missile-systems-instead-of-american-patriots-1089547474.html

russia

turkey

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

recep tayyip erdogan, wendy sherman, s-400, joe biden, narendra modi, us, russia, turkey, india, s-400, us sanctions, caatsa, india, biden administration