Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria

Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has renewed the US government's declaration of national emergency powers in dealing with Syria, the White House...

“The situation in and in relation to Syria, and in particular the actions by the Government of Turkey to conduct a military offensive into northeast Syria, undermines the campaign to defeat [Daesh*]," Biden said in a press release.The ongoing crisis continues to endanger civilians and further threatens to undermine the peace, security and stability in the region while still posing an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, the release said.Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump on October 14, 2019 by Executive Order 13894 declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to deal with the Syrian crisis, Biden noted.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

