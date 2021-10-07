Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/arizona-senator-petitions-50-state-audit-decertification-of-inaccurate-2020-election-results-1089743258.html
Arizona Senator Petitions '50-State Audit,' Decertification of 'Inaccurate' 2020 Election Results
Arizona Senator Petitions ‘50-State Audit,' Decertification of ‘Inaccurate’ 2020 Election Results
Sen. Wendy Rogers posted a letter on social media ostensibly from “the American people" on 22 September, calling on the Arizona Senate to address the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
Dozens of lawmakers from multiple states, including three Republicans from Michigan, appear to have joined Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers in signing a letter from “the American people” calling for a 50-state audit of the November 2020 general election.Rogers released the letter in a social media post earlier in the week.Michigan House Reps. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, Daire Rendon – R-Lake City, and Matt Maddock – R-Milford are listed on the letter that calls for states to “decertify electors where elections were certified inaccurately.”It also suggests the US House of Representatives “convene and vote per the US Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election.”Previously, weighing in on the upcoming review of Arizona’s election audit, Rogers posted a cryptic letter on social media ostensibly from “the American people” on 22 September, calling on the Arizona senate to probe the “shortcomings” of the 2020 presidential election”. Wendy Rogers also ramped up her call to decertify Arizona’s election, stressing that the “fate of the United States and the Republic for which it stands along with freedom and justice for all is on trial before the world.”This comes as a congressional committee examines Arizona’s election audit this Thursday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee were scheduled to hear from the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, among others. Company CEO Cyber Ninjas, who led the audit effort, declined to testify, according to US media reports.The Texas Secretary of State’s Office ordered a full forensic audit of the 2020 election not long after a call for such was voiced by former President Donald Trump. According to him, Texans had "big questions" about the election results.An extensive GOP-led hand recount of votes in Arizona's Maricopa County appeared to show that Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential race.Republican Gov. Doug Ducey went on Twitter on 25 September to say that “the results stand: the election is over.”While confirming Biden's victory, the draft September report nevertheless outlined several voter irregularities, such as missing ballots, votes from people who "had moved prior to the election," logs "intentionally rolled over," and other things.Despite months of insistence from Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential elections were riddled with fraud, no factual evidence has been presented to date to back the claims.
arizona, joe biden, donald trump, us

Arizona Senator Petitions '50-State Audit,' Decertification of 'Inaccurate' 2020 Election Results

15:32 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Cheney OrrSign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020
Sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Cheney Orr
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Sen. Wendy Rogers posted a letter on social media ostensibly from “the American people" on 22 September, calling on the Arizona Senate to address the “shortcomings” of the 2020 presidential election” and stressing that “our fundamental rights as human beings can only be assured by fair and free elections that reflect our will as we the people.”
Dozens of lawmakers from multiple states, including three Republicans from Michigan, appear to have joined Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers in signing a letter from “the American people” calling for a 50-state audit of the November 2020 general election.
Rogers released the letter in a social media post earlier in the week.
Michigan House Reps. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, Daire Rendon – R-Lake City, and Matt Maddock – R-Milford are listed on the letter that calls for states to “decertify electors where elections were certified inaccurately.”
It also suggests the US House of Representatives “convene and vote per the US Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election.”
Previously, weighing in on the upcoming review of Arizona’s election audit, Rogers posted a cryptic letter on social media ostensibly from “the American people” on 22 September, calling on the Arizona senate to probe the “shortcomings” of the 2020 presidential election”.
Wendy Rogers also ramped up her call to decertify Arizona’s election, stressing that the “fate of the United States and the Republic for which it stands along with freedom and justice for all is on trial before the world.”
This comes as a congressional committee examines Arizona’s election audit this Thursday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee were scheduled to hear from the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, among others. Company CEO Cyber Ninjas, who led the audit effort, declined to testify, according to US media reports.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office ordered a full forensic audit of the 2020 election not long after a call for such was voiced by former President Donald Trump. According to him, Texans had "big questions" about the election results.
An extensive GOP-led hand recount of votes in Arizona's Maricopa County appeared to show that Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential race.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey went on Twitter on 25 September to say that “the results stand: the election is over.”
While confirming Biden's victory, the draft September report nevertheless outlined several voter irregularities, such as missing ballots, votes from people who "had moved prior to the election," logs "intentionally rolled over," and other things.
Despite months of insistence from Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential elections were riddled with fraud, no factual evidence has been presented to date to back the claims.
