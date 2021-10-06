Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/war-of-words-delhi-state-chief-reminds-newly-sworn-in-punjab-state-chief-of-poll-promises-1089712948.html
War of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises
War of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises
The political parties have already started preparing for the Punjab state assembly elections, which are just a few months away. The ruling Congress party is... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T15:59+0000
2021-10-06T15:59+0000
new delhi
delhi
politics
politics
punjab
congress
india
politics
aam aadmi party
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346493_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_266267cb11c0e767db9c4db2b68252fb.jpg
A day after the newly sworn-in chief of India’s Punjab state, Charanjit Singh Channi, had a go at Delhi's state chief Arvind Kejriwal for not wearing “better clothes”, the latter replied on Wednesday, advising him to concentrate on keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi: “It’s okay if you don’t like my clothes, the public likes them.”He in turn asked Channi to leave aside the topic of clothes and focus on fulfilling the promises he made such as finding a job for each unemployed person in the state, writing off loans to farmers, punishing those who have been accused of carrying out the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege, and taking action against corrupt ministers and officials.In an interview with a TV channel on Tuesday, Channi said that although Kejriwal earns a monthly salary of $3,339, he wears tatty clothes.Responding to remarks made by Kejriwal that Punjab Congress was in a mess, Channi suggested that Kejriwal was in no position to talk about mess, and said someone should give him INR5,000 ($66) to dress more respectably.Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as chief of Punjab state after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned.Meanwhile, AAP chief Kejriwal is doing all he can to wrest power from Congress in the state.
new delhi
delhi
punjab
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346493_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de9fad675f55a69fe4db241a86abbecb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new delhi, delhi, politics, politics, punjab, congress, india, politics, aam aadmi party, congress, arvind kejriwal, indian national congress, congress, politics, india

War of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises

15:59 GMT 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriAam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The political parties have already started preparing for the Punjab state assembly elections, which are just a few months away. The ruling Congress party is making every effort to make people aware of the work its government has done whereas the opposition parties have lost no opportunity to remind voters of the government's broken promises.
A day after the newly sworn-in chief of India’s Punjab state, Charanjit Singh Channi, had a go at Delhi's state chief Arvind Kejriwal for not wearing “better clothes”, the latter replied on Wednesday, advising him to concentrate on keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi: “It’s okay if you don’t like my clothes, the public likes them.”
He in turn asked Channi to leave aside the topic of clothes and focus on fulfilling the promises he made such as finding a job for each unemployed person in the state, writing off loans to farmers, punishing those who have been accused of carrying out the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege, and taking action against corrupt ministers and officials.
In an interview with a TV channel on Tuesday, Channi said that although Kejriwal earns a monthly salary of $3,339, he wears tatty clothes.
Responding to remarks made by Kejriwal that Punjab Congress was in a mess, Channi suggested that Kejriwal was in no position to talk about mess, and said someone should give him INR5,000 ($66) to dress more respectably.
Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as chief of Punjab state after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned.
Meanwhile, AAP chief Kejriwal is doing all he can to wrest power from Congress in the state.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:14 GMTBlinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon
17:07 GMTBiden to Discuss Consequences of Default With US Banking, Business Leaders
17:05 GMTBlinken Hails US-France Talks in Past 24 Hours as 'Very Positive, Productive'
17:01 GMTUS Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
16:57 GMTUS Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 2.35Mln Barrels, Defying Forecasts for Smaller Build - EIA
16:55 GMTCzech Prime Minister Dismisses Reports of Zeman's Deteriorating Health
16:54 GMTEU Could Have Avoided Fuel Crisis If It Didn’t Politicise Nord Stream 2, Expert Says
16:52 GMTEurope, Gulf Partnership May Help Resolve Gas Price Crisis, European Commission Says
16:51 GMTUS Voters Favoring Republicans Over Democrats in Combating Terrorism Near Record High
16:48 GMTModerna COVID Vaccine's Use Halted in Sweden, Denmark As Concerns Grow About Possible Side Effects
16:10 GMTPope Francis 'Sad' Over Child Abuse of More Than 200,000 Children by France's Catholic Church
16:00 GMTICIJ & Liberal Donors: Why Pandora Papers Look Like a Distraction From the West's Acute Problems
15:59 GMTWar of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises
15:58 GMTBlinken, OECD Chief Address Closing Press Conference of 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris
15:55 GMTRussian Deputy PM Says Nord Stream 2's Certification Will Help Cool Situation on Gas Market
15:40 GMTIndian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People
15:38 GMT'Furious' UK Mother Helped Son Carry Out Murder After Youths Knocked on Her Door, Court Told
15:23 GMTManhunt for Suspect Underway as Four People Injured in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
15:21 GMTEx-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers
15:07 GMTDubai Ruler Denies Hacking Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware