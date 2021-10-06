https://sputniknews.com/20211006/war-of-words-delhi-state-chief-reminds-newly-sworn-in-punjab-state-chief-of-poll-promises-1089712948.html

War of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises

The political parties have already started preparing for the Punjab state assembly elections, which are just a few months away.

A day after the newly sworn-in chief of India’s Punjab state, Charanjit Singh Channi, had a go at Delhi's state chief Arvind Kejriwal for not wearing “better clothes”, the latter replied on Wednesday, advising him to concentrate on keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi: “It’s okay if you don’t like my clothes, the public likes them.”He in turn asked Channi to leave aside the topic of clothes and focus on fulfilling the promises he made such as finding a job for each unemployed person in the state, writing off loans to farmers, punishing those who have been accused of carrying out the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege, and taking action against corrupt ministers and officials.In an interview with a TV channel on Tuesday, Channi said that although Kejriwal earns a monthly salary of $3,339, he wears tatty clothes.Responding to remarks made by Kejriwal that Punjab Congress was in a mess, Channi suggested that Kejriwal was in no position to talk about mess, and said someone should give him INR5,000 ($66) to dress more respectably.Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as chief of Punjab state after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned.Meanwhile, AAP chief Kejriwal is doing all he can to wrest power from Congress in the state.

