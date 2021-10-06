Registration was successful!
US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.
US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.
06.10.2021
"Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on September 2, 2021, at the Washington D.C. office of a US Senator containing several threats, including a threat to 'burn' the Senator's properties," the department said in a press release. "Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill the U.S. Senator."Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for a second US senator between April 2021 and September 2021, the release said.Investigators were able to trace at least one call to a cellphone in Delta Junction, Alaska with a number linked to Johnson, the release added.Johnson faces charges of threatening US officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats; and interstate threats to damage property by means of fire or an explosive, according to the release.If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges, the department said.
US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.

22:45 GMT 06.10.2021
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An Alaska man faces up to 10 years in prison for threatening to burn properties of a US Senator or to hire an assassin to kill the lawmaker in an indictment unsealed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.
“Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on September 2, 2021, at the Washington D.C. office of a US Senator containing several threats, including a threat to 'burn' the Senator’s properties,” the department said in a press release. “Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill the U.S. Senator.”
Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for a second US senator between April 2021 and September 2021, the release said.
Investigators were able to trace at least one call to a cellphone in Delta Junction, Alaska with a number linked to Johnson, the release added.
Johnson faces charges of threatening US officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats; and interstate threats to damage property by means of fire or an explosive, according to the release.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges, the department said.
