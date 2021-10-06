https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-arrests-alaska-man-for-death-arson-threats-against-unnamed-senator--justice-dept-1089723565.html

US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.

US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An Alaska man faces up to 10 years in prison for threatening to burn properties of a US Senator or to hire an assassin to kill the... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T22:45+0000

2021-10-06T22:45+0000

2021-10-06T22:45+0000

alaska

us

threats

justice department

us senator

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106533/81/1065338185_0:68:1920:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_77fa6ef06770bf6be661f88bd98e93ec.jpg

“Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on September 2, 2021, at the Washington D.C. office of a US Senator containing several threats, including a threat to 'burn' the Senator’s properties,” the department said in a press release. “Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill the U.S. Senator.”Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for a second US senator between April 2021 and September 2021, the release said.Investigators were able to trace at least one call to a cellphone in Delta Junction, Alaska with a number linked to Johnson, the release added.Johnson faces charges of threatening US officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats; and interstate threats to damage property by means of fire or an explosive, according to the release.If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges, the department said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

alaska, us, threats, justice department, us senator, arrest