US Anxiety Levels Rise 13% in 1st Year of Pandemic, Fall 27% in 2nd Year - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms experienced among US adults increased in the final six months of 2020 and declined in... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T00:02+0000

2021-10-06T00:02+0000

2021-10-06T00:16+0000

“Nationwide, average anxiety severity scores increased 13% from August to December 2020 and then decreased 26.8% from December 2020 to June 2021,” the report said on Tuesday. "Similar increases and decreases occurred in depression severity scores."The relative increases and decreases in frequency of reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at both the national and state levels mirrored the national weekly number of new COVID-19 cases during the same period, the report added.The CDC compiled the report using data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Surveys.The increased frequency of reported symptoms of anxiety and depression indicate that mental health services and resources, including telehealth behavioral services, are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the report concluded.

2021

