https://sputniknews.com/20211006/uk-justice-minister-raab-slammed-for-not-knowing-definition-of-misogyny-in-confused-tv-appearance-1089708923.html

UK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance

UK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance

Raab has shot down the idea that misogyny should be a hate crime in the wake of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T12:34+0000

2021-10-06T12:34+0000

2021-10-06T12:34+0000

dominic raab

misogyny

sarah everard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083656117_0:0:2443:1375_1920x0_80_0_0_ad8f502137e833c2d96fe6294d7f7f0c.jpg

The new UK Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, was speaking to the BBC when he commented on misogyny, which he argued should not become a hate crime in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder. Given that misogyny refers to a hatred or prejudice towards women, Raab has found himself on the receiving end of criticism due to his confusion about the term.Political opponents of the Conservative Party jumped on the opportunity to blast the justice minister and the government's handling of the issue of violence against women. Raab then back-peddled during the interview, saying "insults and misogyny is absolutely wrong whether it's a man against a woman or a woman against a man."Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out making misogyny a hate crime in the wake of Everard's murder. Her case has stirred concern in British society over women's safety.

feketehollo The thought police has obviously arrived. There is no such thing as opinions constituting a crime if they are not inciting others to illegal acts.

feketehollo The day that opinions become illegal is the day that humanity will have plunged into its darkest period.

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dominic raab, misogyny, sarah everard