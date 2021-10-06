https://sputniknews.com/20211006/trumps-ex-press-secretary-says-jared-kushner-ivanka-acted-as-shadow-president-first-lady-1089708413.html
Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
Former Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN's New Day as part of a media tour for her new tell-all memoir, 'I'll Take Your Questions... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T11:51+0000
2021-10-06T11:51+0000
2021-10-06T11:51+0000
donald trump
news
us
ivanka trump
jared kushner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083104362_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e43bead821ef08babdca6634c692cd9b.jpg
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has claimed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “thought they were a shadow President and First Lady” throughout Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office. Grisham has offered up an unflattering assessment of the allegedly blasé couple that felt they could hire whomever they pleased, as she appeared on CNN’s New Day. Trump’s third press secretary and sixth communications director to then-First Lady Melania Trump has been on a media tour promoting her new book of memoirs, “I'll Take Your Questions Now”, released on Tuesday. Grisham, who was famously the first White House press secretary to hold no press conferences, preferring interviews for news outlets, described the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting”. She claimed in the interview that he “changed as we went through the White House. And he got really heady with power” during his four years as Trump's senior White House adviser. Grisham, who served as Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019 and became Chief of Staff and Press Secretary to Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, offered her take on the role that Kushner played.“Nobody ever challenged Jared,” she said. Grisham criticised Kushner for ostensibly venturing into policy areas he was unqualified to deal with, seeking to “save the day”. However, she claims that when “things were getting really tough”. he and Donald Trump’s eldest daughter would “suddenly disappeared on vacations”. In Stephanie Grisham’s telling, unpaid White House adviser Ivanka Trump was the “brains” of the couple. According to her, aides to Donald Trump had referred to his daughter as “the princess”. Stephanie Grisham offered more revealing titbits about the power couple in her new 352-page memoir. According to her, Ivanka and Jared tried to insinuate themselves into Donald and Melania Trump's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the Trumps' state visit to the UK in June 2019. They purportedly undertook a similar effort during Trump’s February 2020 state trip to India where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also noted that nobody could stop the “power-hungry” couple. “At the end of the day, it's his daughter and son-in-law and nobody could work around him,” concluded Grisham.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083104362_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_228565577af30232fa0ae541152e3f63.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, news, us, ivanka trump, jared kushner
Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
Former Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN's New Day as part of a media tour for her new tell-all memoir, 'I'll Take Your Questions Now', published Tuesday, offering a sneak-peek at her White House stint.
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham
has claimed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “thought they were a shadow President and First Lady” throughout Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office.
Grisham has offered up an unflattering assessment of the allegedly blasé couple that felt they could hire whomever they pleased, as she appeared on CNN’s New Day.
Trump’s third press secretary and sixth communications director to then-First Lady Melania Trump has been on a media tour promoting her new book of memoirs, “I'll Take Your Questions Now”, released on Tuesday.
Grisham, who was famously the first White House press secretary
to hold no press conferences, preferring interviews for news outlets, described the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting”. She claimed in the interview that he “changed as we went through the White House. And he got really heady with power” during his four years as Trump's senior White House adviser.
Grisham, who served as Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019 and became Chief of Staff and Press Secretary to Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, offered her take on the role that Kushner played.
“He did what he wanted and nobody challenged him,” she noted, adding that Ivanka Trump’s husband hired his own Chief of Staff. Despite then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows establishing a hiring freeze without his authorisation, Jared Kushner “basically told him what he thought of that and got to do what he wanted”, insisted Grisham.
“Nobody ever challenged Jared,” she said. Grisham criticised Kushner for ostensibly venturing into policy areas he was unqualified to deal with, seeking to “save the day”.
However, she claims that when “things were getting really tough”. he and Donald Trump’s eldest daughter
would “suddenly disappeared on vacations”.
In Stephanie Grisham’s telling, unpaid White House adviser Ivanka Trump was the “brains” of the couple. According to her, aides to Donald Trump had referred to his daughter as “the princess”.
“Ivanka is very, she's very controlling of her image, she's very controlled in what she does, she is very calm, which is unlike her father, and I think that she's the smarter one,” said Grisham.
Stephanie Grisham offered more revealing titbits
about the power couple in her new 352-page memoir.
According to her, Ivanka and Jared tried to insinuate themselves into Donald and Melania Trump's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the Trumps' state visit to the UK in June 2019.
They purportedly undertook a similar effort during Trump’s February 2020 state trip to India where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“They were involved in like tours that Modi was giving the former president and first lady and there they were to, you know, they were always right there and it was really inappropriate and that would make Mrs. Trump upset because she is a big rule follower in terms of protocol,” claimed Grisham.
She also noted that nobody could stop the “power-hungry” couple. “At the end of the day, it's his daughter and son-in-law and nobody could work around him,” concluded Grisham.