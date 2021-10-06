https://sputniknews.com/20211006/trumps-ex-press-secretary-says-jared-kushner-ivanka-acted-as-shadow-president-first-lady-1089708413.html

Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'

Former Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN's New Day as part of a media tour for her new tell-all memoir, 'I'll Take Your Questions... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has claimed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “thought they were a shadow President and First Lady” throughout Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office. Grisham has offered up an unflattering assessment of the allegedly blasé couple that felt they could hire whomever they pleased, as she appeared on CNN’s New Day. Trump’s third press secretary and sixth communications director to then-First Lady Melania Trump has been on a media tour promoting her new book of memoirs, “I'll Take Your Questions Now”, released on Tuesday. Grisham, who was famously the first White House press secretary to hold no press conferences, preferring interviews for news outlets, described the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting”. She claimed in the interview that he “changed as we went through the White House. And he got really heady with power” during his four years as Trump's senior White House adviser. Grisham, who served as Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019 and became Chief of Staff and Press Secretary to Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, offered her take on the role that Kushner played.“Nobody ever challenged Jared,” she said. Grisham criticised Kushner for ostensibly venturing into policy areas he was unqualified to deal with, seeking to “save the day”. However, she claims that when “things were getting really tough”. he and Donald Trump’s eldest daughter would “suddenly disappeared on vacations”. In Stephanie Grisham’s telling, unpaid White House adviser Ivanka Trump was the “brains” of the couple. According to her, aides to Donald Trump had referred to his daughter as “the princess”. Stephanie Grisham offered more revealing titbits about the power couple in her new 352-page memoir. According to her, Ivanka and Jared tried to insinuate themselves into Donald and Melania Trump's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the Trumps' state visit to the UK in June 2019. They purportedly undertook a similar effort during Trump’s February 2020 state trip to India where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also noted that nobody could stop the “power-hungry” couple. “At the end of the day, it's his daughter and son-in-law and nobody could work around him,” concluded Grisham.

