Three-Eyed 'Dinosaur Shrimp' Spotted After Arizona Monsoon Season

Three-Eyed 'Dinosaur Shrimp' Spotted After Arizona Monsoon Season

Officials with northern Arizona's Wupatki National Monument have detailed that small groups of triops, or "dinosaur shrimp," have recently been found swimming in temporary lakes that formed following a season of torrential downpours. Lauren Carter, a lead interpretation ranger at Wupatki National Monument, told Live Science that triops, which "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," lay eggs that can remain dormant in the desert for decades, waiting for an optimally wet season to arrive.Visitors of the national park began pointing out the unusual hatchlings earlier in the summer, with most sightings around a vernal pool created in the ceremonial ballcourt. At first, the lead interpreter suspected that toads had ventured into the temporary freshwater pond to lay their eggs."I just scooped it up with my hand and looked at it and was like 'What is that?' I had no idea," she recounted. Upon further research, Carter has come to the preliminary determination that the mistakenly-named tadpoles belong to Triops longicaudatus, a species of freshwater crustacean found in vernal pods across North, Central and South America. However, a scientific analysis will be necessary to confirm the determination, Carter noted.While Triops have been labeled "dinosaur shrimp" due to their evolutionary history, the park official does not believe the label of "living fossil" is applicable to this critter. Triops can grow up to 1.5 inches (around 3.8 centimeters), and have two large compound eyes similar to that of a bee. A third eye, dubbed an ocellus, or simple eye, is filled with photoreceptors that assist the animal in detecting light.

