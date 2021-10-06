https://sputniknews.com/20211006/the-american-people-are-fed-up-with-the-two-party-system-1089693803.html

The American People are Fed Up with the Two-Party System

The American People are Fed Up with the Two-Party System

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including President Biden blaming the debt ceiling

The American People are Fed Up with the Two-Party System On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including President Biden blaming the debt ceiling on Republicans, and Russia banning Scientology from operating in the country.

GUESTBrian Wright - Lawyer and Former Radio Host | California Oil Spill, Gerrymandering, and The Electoral CollegeTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Immigration Fraud, Haitians Arriving at the U.S. Border, and International MigrantsIn the first hour, John spoke with Brian Wright about the recent oil spill in California, third political parties, and changing America's voting system. Brian discussed the damage the oil spill has caused in California and the possible causes of the oil line malfunction. Brain talked about the failures of America's two-party political system and possible future solutions.In the second hour, John spoke with Todd Bensman on the security threats at the border, Haitian migrants from South America, and the New York Times warning of another border surge. Todd spoke on his experience at the Del Rio border and his conversations with the Haitian migrants. Todd talked about the Yuma, Arizona border and the reports of seventy thousand migrants headed to the Yuma, Arizona border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

