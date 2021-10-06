Registration was successful!
Spoiler Alert: 'Squid Game' Fans Have Discovered Hints Showing What's Coming Next Since 1st Episode
Spoiler Alert: 'Squid Game' Fans Have Discovered Hints Showing What’s Coming Next Since 1st Episode
On 17 September, Squid Game, a South Korean series, was released on Netflix, and blew up the social networks. In less than a month, the series became the most... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
Squid Game fans have been re-watching the series in the hopes of finding subtle clues and Easter eggs. They've already discovered a huge hint that has remained hidden since the first episode.In the centre of the plot of the series is a group of people who accept an invitation from a stranger to participate in a competition. A very large monetary reward is promised to the victor. They will have to go through six children's games, but the finale of each will inevitably end in tragedy, because these are survival games.Attentive fans have discovered that illustrations of every game the participants play in the series could be seen on the dormitory walls from the beginning. And the fewer competitors are left, the better the drawings are visible.So viewers have had clues as to what’s the next game will be.The series consists of one season, which includes nine episodes, each one hour long. There is no talk of extending it for a second season yet.The project claims to be the most-watched show in Netflix history.
Spoiler Alert: 'Squid Game' Fans Have Discovered Hints Showing What’s Coming Next Since 1st Episode

07:25 GMT 06.10.2021
Maxim Minaev
On 17 September, Squid Game, a South Korean series, was released on Netflix, and blew up the social networks. In less than a month, the series became the most watched show in 90 countries around the world.
Squid Game fans have been re-watching the series in the hopes of finding subtle clues and Easter eggs. They've already discovered a huge hint that has remained hidden since the first episode.
In the centre of the plot of the series is a group of people who accept an invitation from a stranger to participate in a competition. A very large monetary reward is promised to the victor. They will have to go through six children's games, but the finale of each will inevitably end in tragedy, because these are survival games.
Attentive fans have discovered that illustrations of every game the participants play in the series could be seen on the dormitory walls from the beginning. And the fewer competitors are left, the better the drawings are visible.
So viewers have had clues as to what’s the next game will be.
The series consists of one season, which includes nine episodes, each one hour long. There is no talk of extending it for a second season yet.
The project claims to be the most-watched show in Netflix history.
