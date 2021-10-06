Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/some-us-hospitals-mandate-covid-19-vaccination-for-transplant-patients-reports-say-1089707614.html
Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Colorado-based UCHealth health care provider has new rules in place that make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T11:11+0000
2021-10-06T11:11+0000
us
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712159_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_892e5558a79da005cb3d150782a47e20.jpg
The healthcare system's new policy on transplants made headlines on Tuesday after Tim Geitner, a House member representing the Colorado state, revealed that a Colorado Springs resident was denied a kidney transplant because she did not get a COVID-19 shot, The Washington Post newspaper said. Geitner called the decision "disgusting" and discriminatory.The lawmaker also published the letter that the patient allegedly received last week from UCHealth's transplant centre. In it, the centre notifies the woman that she would be "inactivated" on a kidney transplant waiting list, adding that she has 30 days to get vaccinated, otherwise she will be removed from the list completely.The newspaper said it could not independently verify the woman's story. While UCHealth declined to comment on the matter to the news outlet, citing federal privacy laws, it confirmed that nearly all of its transplant recipients and organ donors must get COVID-19 injection, in addition to other vaccinations and health requirements.UCHealth is not the only health care provider to introduce such rules, spokesman Dan Weaver said, adding that other transplant centres in the United States have similar policies or are transitioning to them. The centre explained that such requirements are driven by the fact that transplant patients are much more likely to die if they contract the coronavirus, with mortality rate ranging from about 20% to over 30%.
I use to laugh when people said that there was MORE in these vaccines then 'they' said......
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712159_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f340def6886697536a82d0e62a8ab4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, vaccination, covid-19

Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say

11:11 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / KAREN PULFER FOCHTSyringes and gloves are pictured as students receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo
Syringes and gloves are pictured as students receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / KAREN PULFER FOCHT
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Colorado-based UCHealth health care provider has new rules in place that make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for almost all of its organ transplant patients, media reported.
The healthcare system's new policy on transplants made headlines on Tuesday after Tim Geitner, a House member representing the Colorado state, revealed that a Colorado Springs resident was denied a kidney transplant because she did not get a COVID-19 shot, The Washington Post newspaper said. Geitner called the decision "disgusting" and discriminatory.
The lawmaker also published the letter that the patient allegedly received last week from UCHealth's transplant centre. In it, the centre notifies the woman that she would be "inactivated" on a kidney transplant waiting list, adding that she has 30 days to get vaccinated, otherwise she will be removed from the list completely.
The newspaper said it could not independently verify the woman's story. While UCHealth declined to comment on the matter to the news outlet, citing federal privacy laws, it confirmed that nearly all of its transplant recipients and organ donors must get COVID-19 injection, in addition to other vaccinations and health requirements.
UCHealth is not the only health care provider to introduce such rules, spokesman Dan Weaver said, adding that other transplant centres in the United States have similar policies or are transitioning to them. The centre explained that such requirements are driven by the fact that transplant patients are much more likely to die if they contract the coronavirus, with mortality rate ranging from about 20% to over 30%.
010001
Discuss
Popular comments
I use to laugh when people said that there was MORE in these vaccines then 'they' said......
pussymuncher
6 October, 14:26 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance
12:33 GMTEU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Across Bloc
12:30 GMTFour Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
12:29 GMTChina Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
12:16 GMTGas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
12:10 GMTIranian General Captured & Interrogated During Mossad’s Intel Gathering Op in Syria, Media Claims
12:06 GMTBJP Gov’t Allows Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh
11:51 GMTCold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
11:51 GMTTrump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
11:27 GMTAustralian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
11:11 GMTSome US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to Reshape Britain at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria