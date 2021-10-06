https://sputniknews.com/20211006/saudi-led-coalition-intercepts-drone-attack-against-abha-airport---report-1089721824.html
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Attack Against Abha Airport - Report
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Attack Against Abha Airport - Report
A Houthi kamikaze drone was reportedly intercepted late on Wednesday in southwestern Saudi Arabia. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T20:30+0000
2021-10-06T20:30+0000
2021-10-06T21:45+0000
saudi arabia
middle east
houthis
drone
kamikaze
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082241356_5:0:1417:794_1920x0_80_0_0_a32435472d6cf6f75e50a19ab5d5b1fe.png
According to reports on social media, an explosives-laden drone was intercepted Wednesday evening near Khamis Mushait, a city in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir Province, which borders Yemen.Four airport workers were reportedly lightly injured during the incident, although reports did not say how, and several airport windows were also shattered.The airport, one of the kingdom's closest to Yemen, has repeatedly been targeted by Houthi forces that control the Yemeni side of the border. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a coalition of Sunni Arab states against the Houthis, who are Zaidi Shiites and who threw Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, a Saudi ally, out of power in 2014. The war has killed at least 200,000 people directly or indirectly as of last December, according to the United Nations. The Saudis' devastating air war has been amplified by a blockade that has made food, medicine, and other supplies scarce, leading to the largest outbreak of cholera on record and widespread famine.In recent years, the Houthis have attempted to turn the tide by bringing the war into Saudi Arabia itself, launching devastating missile and drone attacks targeting petroleum facilities, military bases and civilian installations.
vanda sck
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
1
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082241356_181:0:1240:794_1920x0_80_0_0_72ca942312cf465dde0a83de363b0efd.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
saudi arabia, middle east, houthis, drone, kamikaze
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Attack Against Abha Airport - Report
20:30 GMT 06.10.2021 (Updated: 21:45 GMT 06.10.2021)
A Houthi kamikaze drone was reportedly intercepted late on Wednesday in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
According to reports on social media, an explosives-laden drone was intercepted Wednesday evening near Khamis Mushait, a city in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir Province, which borders Yemen.
Saudi state media confirmed the reports, saying the drone had targeted Abha International Airport and that debris from the explosion had fallen in the airport's vicinity.
Four airport workers were reportedly lightly injured during the incident, although reports did not say how, and several airport windows were also shattered.
The airport, one of the kingdom's closest to Yemen, has repeatedly been targeted by Houthi forces that control the Yemeni side of the border.
Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a coalition of Sunni Arab states against the Houthis, who are Zaidi Shiites and who threw Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, a Saudi ally, out of power in 2014. The war has killed at least 200,000 people
directly or indirectly as of last December, according to the United Nations. The Saudis' devastating air war has been amplified by a blockade that has made food, medicine, and other supplies scarce, leading to the largest outbreak of cholera
on record and widespread famine.
In recent years, the Houthis have attempted to turn the tide by bringing the war into Saudi Arabia itself, launching devastating missile and drone attacks targeting petroleum facilities, military bases and civilian installations.